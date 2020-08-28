Forget iPhone SE — OnePlus Clover coming to US for half the price

It looks like the OnePlus Nord Lite will in fact be named the OnePlus Clover, and it will be a new super-cheap handset available for purchase all around the world.

The Clover is said to cost just $200, which is half the price of the iPhone SE, and the rumored specs sound pretty impressive. We're talking about a big 6.5-inch display, a monster 6,000 mAh battery and three rear cameras.

This leak comes via AndroidCentral, citing an unnamed source that it has great confidence in being accurate. The screen will apparently be a 6.52-inch HD+ display, which would dwarf the 4.7-inch LCD on the iPhone SE and even the 5.8-inch screen on the Google Pixel 4a.

There's no sign of the 90Hz refresh rate found on the mid-range OnePlus Nord, but that's an expected trade-off.

The Clover will reportedly sport be a trio of 13MP, 2MP and 2MP cameras, compared to one for the iPhone SE and Pixel 4a. Also present on the back a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone, a cheaper place to locate it than beneath the display.

However, you can tell this is a budget device from the chipset: a low-powered Snapdragon 460 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. That isn't going to win the Clover a high position on the benchmarking leaderboards compared to the A13 Bionic in the iPhone SE or the Snapdragon 730 in the Pixel 4a. There will be a microSD slot if you need more room, however.

The battery looks to be a huge 6,000 mAh, which will charge with an 18W block. Compare that to 1,821 mAh battery in the iPhone SE and 3,140 pack mAh battery in the Pixel 4a.

The Clover is said to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the operating system will be OxygenOS 10, OnePlus' version of Android 10, just as it is on the Nord and OnePlus 8 series.

The best part about this OnePlus Cover leak is the price: it's estimated to cost $200, with worldwide availability including the US and sales beginning in the very near future. The availability is particularly notable since the Nord isn't on sale in the US, just Europe and India.

The upcoming launch is interesting, too, as we are expecting another flagship OnePlus phone this year in the form of the OnePlus 8T. We'd expect this model to emerge around October with a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and other minor improvements to the original OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

This may not be the only all-new OnePlus device we see. OnePlus has also been working on phones with Snapdragon 6-series chipsets, which would be more powerful than these rumored Clover specs, but less than the Nord or the OnePlus 8 series. Perhaps this will be another entry in the Nord line of phones, with the potential name of "Aurora."