Foldable iPhone release date just leaked — here's when it coming

The first foldable iPhone (perhaps called iPhone Flip) is arriving in 2023, according to a new report from a reliable Apple analyst.

Although Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported a 2023 foldable iPhone release date, the analyst upheld the prediction in an investor note seen by 9to5Mac. The note also said Apple is expecting to ship up to 20 million units of its all-new iPhone model in the year of its launch.

Everything we know about Apple Watch 7

Best iPhone deals right now

The alleged iPhone Flip is the most anticipated foldable phone at the moment, even though no one knows for certain when it might appear. Right now, we're ramping up to the iPhone 13 reveal, which is expected to happen sometime in September.

Beyond that, if Apple is working to challenge the best foldable phones on the market, we might not see the company's efforts materialize for at least two years. Apple seems to be betting that customers will be interested in a foldable iPhone when that time arrives.

Recently, a survey from YouGov revealed that owners of Apple's smartphones are less interested in purchasing a foldable device, compared to Samsung and LG smartphone owners.

In the meantime, Samsung is gearing up for two more foldable phone launches for this year. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are both expected to debut in July. The Z Fold 3 is rumored to offer S Pen support and perhaps an under-display camera.

We're not sure yet whether the iPhone Flip will operate like the Z Flip or Z Flip. It could feature a compact clamshell-style design that opens upward, or a tablet-sized orientation that opens outward.

That said, Kuo previously reported that the display will measure 7.5- to 8-inches when opened.