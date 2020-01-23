Fitbit Inspire HR just crashed to $69 on Amazon

January sales are still going strong and if you're looking for a little digital motivation to whip you into shape, Amazon is currently offering one of the best Fitbit deals we've seen this month.

Today only, Amazon has the Fitbit Inspire HR on sale for $69.95. That's $30 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for it.

Fitbit Inspire HR: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire HR is the best fitness tracker for newbies. It's dead simple to use, tracks all the basics (calories burned, steps taken, etc), and it sports a built-in heart rate monitor. It's now at its cheapest price ever. View Deal

The Fitbit Inspire HR is the perfect fitness tracker for anyone who's new to fitness trackers. In our Fitbit Inspire HR review, we loved that it's simple to use and tracks all your basics like calories burned, steps taken, and even how well you sleep.

We also like that it automatically records a handful of workouts, which is useful if you ever forget to log a workout. All information is synced to the Fitbit app, which tracks all of your progress throughout the year.

Although there's a cheaper Fitbit Inspire for $59, that model lacks the built-in heart rate monitor, which means it can't provide as accurate tracking as the model with the heart rate monitor.

This Fitbit sale ends today, so get it while you can.