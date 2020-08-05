F1 live stream: How to watch 70th Anniversary Grand Prix online

Lewis Hamilton won last weekend's British Grand Prix despite suffering a tire failure on the final lap. Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, and many are wondering how teams and tire supplier Pirelli will cope with the track's stress on tires.

2020 F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix | Start Time The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, the second of two races this season at Silverstone after last week's British Grand Prix, kicks off at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. BST) on Sunday, August 9.



Qualifying begins at the same time Saturday, and the first of the weekend's three practice sessions begins Friday, August 7 at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT| 11 a.m. BST).

If you didn't manage to track down an F1 live stream for last week's British Grand Prix, you missed a rather dull race capped with an astonishing finish. It turns out that Pirelli tires, the Silverstone circuit and the sheer pace of today's Formula 1 machines don't quite mix, as the theme of Sunday's action was tire drama.

The best streaming devices in 2020

Best Netflix movies in August 2020

What kind of drama? Both Mercedes saw their front tires delaminate in the final three laps of the race, with Lewis Hamilton inexplicably able to bring his Mercedes across the line in first place despite driving on three wheels for the better part of the last lap. All the while, Red Bull's Max Verstappen was bearing down on the reigning champion — and he might've caught him, too, if he didn't stop to change tires a lap earlier out of fear the same would happen to him.

In total, four cars suffered explosive tire failures during the 52-lap contest, leaving fans as well as the paddock asking questions about what steps tire supplier Pirelli and the teams can take to address the punishing nature of the Silverstone circuit as it relates to rubber. Pirelli will reportedly bring a softer compound to this weekend's event, which theoretically will force teams into two-stop strategies to mitigate the chance they'll attempt to manage wear and extend stints; the company is also reducing tire pressures to guard against the challenging conditions.

With all that said, we're setting up for an interesting follow up to last week's race, at one of F1's most beloved venues. Here's everything you need to know to watch and live stream the 2020 F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, once again at Silverstone in the U.K.

How to watch 70th Anniversary Grand Prix F1 live streams with a VPN

If you’re abroad and unable to use the streaming service you already pay for to watch the race, you don't need to turn to a low-quality, glitchy workaround. Instead, use a virtual private network, or VPN, which can help you connect to your desired service through a U.S. server and watch the race without any needless frustrations.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

F1 live streams: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in the US

For those watching the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on TV in the U.S., the main event, qualifying and Practice 3 will be broadcast live on ESPN. The first two practice sessions on Friday will be broadcast on ESPN2.

You can stream the race via the ESPN app, or the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions of the weekend. Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

Just as with the previous two seasons, ESPN's F1 broadcast picks up the Sky Sports F1 feed. ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your only alternative is F1 TV Pro — F1's own official streaming service, which also duplicates the Sky Sports feed. F1 TV Pro costs $10 monthly or $80 for the entire season. (Given the shortened campaign and uncertainty of the schedule, monthly seems to be the safer way to go here.) In addition to live streaming F1 events, it also offers access to Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, as well as F1's historic archive of classic Grands Prix.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

View Deal

F1 live streams: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in the UK

As with the entire 2020 F1 schedule, Sky Sports F1 is your destination for complete British Grand Prix weekend coverage if you live in the U.K. Sky Sports F1 is a paid channel, and because it retains exclusivity over all F1 broadcasts in the country, you won't be able to tune into the race using F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K.

If you want to watch the race without a Sky Sports F1 subscription, we recommend buying a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £10. Now TV also offers a month pass available at a reduced price of £25, which will allow you to watch the entire weekend of festivities, and even the next Grand Prix, too.

Just a heads up, though: Now TV isn't available via a web browser, but rather through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV and some smart TVs.

F1 live streams: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada, though F1 TV Pro remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $5 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

We're six races into the 2020 season now, not counting the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix this weekend. In terms of what's coming up next, we're looking at Spain, Belgium, two races in Italy, Russia, Germany, Portugal and a third race in Italy. As it stands, the last race of the season announced thus far would happen on October 25, but Formula 1 management says there's more to come on that front.

In July, Formula 1 added Mugello in Italy and Sochi in Russia to the calendar, on September 13 and September 27, respectively. Mugello is a notable addition; it's never been on an F1 calendar before, and it's a beloved circuit in Italy for its thrilling MotoGP races.

Nürburgring is set to make a comeback this season, marking its first appearance in F1 since 2013; likewise, Imola, the historic locale in San Marino, will return in 2020 after a 14-year absence. The Algarve International Circuit in Portugal is a newcomer to F1, though racing fans will no doubt be familiar with it, as it has hosted a wide variety of different racing series since it was opened in 2008.

Here's the schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the August 7-9 F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix:

Friday, August 7

Practice 1: 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. ET

6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. ET Practice 2: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 8

Practice 3: 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET Qualifying: 9 a.m.-10 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 9

Race: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. ET