Epic deal: Save up to $700 on the Samsung Galaxy S21

If you're set on getting one of the best Android phones available, but the sky-high prices always seem to be getting in the way - no need to worry. We've just spotted an amazing Samsung deal that will save you a whole lot of $$$.

For a limited time only, Samsung lets you save up to $700 on the Galaxy S21 series thanks to its new eligible trade-in scheme. This is the biggest saving on the Galaxy S21 you can get right now; n fact, we haven't seen price drops like these for any phone since last year's Black Friday sales. Hurry though, as stocks are limited.

Galaxy S21 (with trade-in): was $799 now $99 @ Samsung

This deal takes up to $700 off Samsung's flagship smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 packs a 6.2-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You also get 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear cameras.

Galaxy 21 Plus (with trade-in): was $999 now $299 @ Samsung

With this deal, you'll be able to save up to $700 with eligible trade-in on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. This smartphone sports a bigger 6.7-inch 120Hz display. Otherwise, you get the same Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as the same triple rear cameras.View Deal

Galaxy S21 Ultra (with trade-in): was $1,199 now $499 @ Samsung

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 40MP front camera. Rear camera sensors include a 108MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto and 10MP 10x telephoto. You get a $50 Samsung credit, a Samsung SmartTag and 4 months of YouTube Premium.

For now, the offer applies to US customers only, but Samsung also offers free express delivery, meaning you’ll be able to get your new Android device in as little as two days.

With this offer, you’ll get the option to trade in your previous phone for savings of up to $700 off the $1,199 price for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, or the $799 / $999 price for the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus models.

And don’t worry if your old phone happens to have a cracked screen — you can still trade it in and get up to $473 off the respective prices. The pricing varies based on the model you’re trading in, though — so for an Apple iPhone 12 with a cracked screen, you’d only get $473 off.

You can also get an extra $200 credit towards accessories for your brand-new Galaxy S21.

In our Samsung Galaxy S21 review, we awarded it the Editor's Choice badge for its fantastic display, powerful camera lenses, stunning design and overall strong performance. This flagship smartphone features a 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — all packed in a sleek design.

The Galaxy S21 thrives in its photography capabilities. Its rear cameras include a 12MP wide lens (f/1.8), 12MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2) and 64MP telephoto lens (f/2.0) with 3x hybrid zoom/30x digital. And there's a 10MP front camera and support for high-quality 8K video recordings at 24 fps. The camera lenses manage to deliver photos full of vivid colors and an impressive level of detail.

When testing, we were also impressed with its colorful and vibrant display. It proves to be great when binge-watching movies, viewing photos as well as playing games. Overall, the Samsung S21 delivers a nice upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy S20 and its photography capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus delivers mostly identical specs and features to the base model, while offering a bigger 6.7-inch display. The fact that you can grab this phone for up to $700 off makes it a steal. And if you're into bigger displays, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the one for you. This premium smartphone features similar specs to the base model as well as a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display. And with S-pen support, you can get more productive when performing tasks like photo and video editing.

In case you're struggling to make up your mind, make sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S21 Plus vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra guide for help in picking the right one for you.