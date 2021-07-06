England vs Denmark live stream — how to watch the Euro 2020 semi-final for free

England vs Denmark Euro 2020 time, date, channel The England vs Denmark Euro 2020 game begins tomorrow (Wednesday, July 7) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

There's not long to go now until the England vs Denmark live stream starts, where we'll find out who takes the second Euro 2020 semi-final and advances.

England are clear favorites, and with good reason. For a start, they have home advantage, with the match taking place at London's Wembley Stadium in front of 60,000 mostly English fans. They're also ranked fourth in the world to Denmark's 10th position, and haven't yet conceded a goal at Euro 2020.

Denmark have exceeded expectations, given that their tournament started in traumatic fashion when star player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in their first game. In fact, they nearly went out at the group stage, but their form since then has been impressive and they'll fancy their chances of progressing.

England have no injury concerns ahead of the game, but coach Gareth Southgate's will have to decide whether to play with four or five in defense. He'll also need to choose between Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish for the final forward spot alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Denmark also have a full squad to choose from, Eriksen aside, and are likely to stick with the 11 who beat Czech Republic 2-1 last time out.

England vs Denmark kicks off tomorrow (July 7) at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT). The best part? You can watch the whole thing for free, regardless of where you are in the world. Our guide below will explain how.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream for free

The England vs Denmark live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., which in turn lets you watch it for free wherever you are.

To do that, you'll first need one of the best VPN services. These let you tune in to the Euro 2020 live streams you'd usually have access to even if you're not in your home country.

In the case of the England vs Denmark live stream, you can watch for free on the ITV Hub. The only other thing you'll need is a valid U.K. TV license.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Denmark live stream on ESPN. If you have that as part of your cable package, you can also stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, with pre-match commentary and analysis starting 30 minutes earlier.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the England vs Denmark live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the England vs Denmark live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. ITV is really going all-in on this one: the pre-game buildup begins at 6:30 p.m., a whopping 90 minutes ahead of the 8 p.m. kick-off.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in Canada

In Canada, the England vs Denmark live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still catch the England vs Denmark live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the England vs Denmark live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

