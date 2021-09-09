Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari live stream and how to watch US Open tennis online

Tonight's Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari live stream continues the Cinderella story. So, will the 18-year-old Brit do it again in this US Open live stream?

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari match time The Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari live stream is set for tonight (Thursday, September 9).

The match time is 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Friday morning in the U.K.).

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Let's start with some perspective. Raducanu entered this tournament un-seeded, and is the 150th-ranked women's tennis player; just a few months back she was around 360. Oh how things have changed. Now, she's a credible threat to make it to the final by taking down the 17th-seeded Sakkari, who is the world's 18th-best.

How did this happen? Well, she just toppled someone even higher on the totem pole: the 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic, who is is the world's No. 12. And she did it in straight (albeit tough and testing) sets: 6-3, 6-4. In fact, she's yet to drop a set all tournament, including the qualifiers.

That said, Sakkari's also giving upsets, taking down the 4th-seed Karolína Plíšková and the 6th-seed Bianca Andreescu in her previous rounds. And so Raducanu is still the underdog.

Caesar's Sportsbook as of this morning had Sakkari at a -150 favorite and Raducanu at +120. Here's how to watch Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari online:

How to watch Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari live stream is today (Sept. 9).

The match will be on ESPN, at around 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT.

The Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka live stream is earlier, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as streaming on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT. Tennis Channel can be added on with the Sports Extra (Sling) and Sports Plus (Fubo) packages, which are $11 per month.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and the other ESPN channels in the Sling Orange package, and then add on Tennis Channel with the Sports Extra add-on. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services for sports fans, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.K. fans will have to stay up late again. Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The match time is set for around 1:15 a.m. BST on Friday morning.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package.

TSN5 will have the coverage of the match, as they've got the women's semifinals coverage from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.