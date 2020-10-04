Eagles vs 49ers live stream: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football online

Eagles vs 49ers time, tv channel The Eagles vs 49ers game begins at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 4).

It's on NBC, as week 4's installment of Sunday Night Football.

While every game matters for every team, the Eagles vs 49ers live stream has set the stakes especially high for Philadelphia Eagles and their starting quarterback Carson Wentz, as both have been underperforming of late.

The Eagles come into the game with a 0-2-1 record, desperate for a notch in their winning column. Their tie with the Bengals in week three was a welcome break from a pair of losses starting out. Does that tie mark a turning point for Philadelphia?

One thing that can push the Eagles into positive territory is stronger performance by starting QB Carson Wentz, who currently has the worst passer rating in the NFL. Fans may be wondering about the investment in Wentz, who last year signed a $128 million, four-year contract extension.

Of course even the best passes require someone to catch them, and Wentz is running out of first-string receivers. Tight end Dallas Goedert sustained a small ankle fracture in last Sunday's game--easier to recover from than a bad sprain, but still enough to keep him out for a couple of weeks. (On defense, cornerback Avonte Maddox also suffered an ankle injury.) And wide receiver DeSean Jackson sustained a hamstring injury that could keep him out of the Niners game.

The 49ers are dealing with their own heavy toll of injuries, but holding up much better. The Niners trounced the New York Giants 36-9 for their second straight win of the season. That's despite being down a gaggle of key players, including their starting quarterback and running back and their star tight end. But the 49ers bench is deep, with second-string players still able to carry the day.

With starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo out of commission, Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. But wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was the star of the game. The rookie had five receptions for 70 yards, and three carries for another 31 yards and a touchdown. We wouldn't be surprised to see more great plays from Aiyuk in the future.

Here's what you need to watch Eagles vs 49ers live streams on Sunday Night Football:

How to watch Eagles vs 49ers live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Eagles vs 49ers live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Eagles vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Eagles vs 49ers game is tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 4) at 8:20 p.m. ET. It's on NBC, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.

Eagles vs 49ers live stream for free

If Eagles vs 49ers is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Eagles vs 49ers live streams in the UK

You can watch Eagles vs 49ers live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Eagles vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Eagles vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.