Browns vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL week 4 game online

Browns vs Cowboys channel, start time Browns vs Cowboys will start at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 4).

It's on FOX, as a part of Week 4 of the NFL 2020 season.

Tomorrow's Browns vs Cowboys live stream seems cut and dry at first, with Dallas a favorite to win, but Cleveland isn't the easy out that some might assume. The Browns are well-rested, thanks to a by-week last week, and they've won just two of their last four, just like the Cowboys.

The big priority for QB Dak Prescott and his team should be to avoid turnovers, their historical achilles heel that's bit them earlier this season. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield's Browns have been able to rely on their strong running game, but their defense has also been their critical concern, and this NFL live stream will give them a chance to show if they can upset on the road, which hasn't been their strong suit.

Last week saw Dallas take a frustrating loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and so they're coming into this game with a bit to prove. If they take this, they stay undefeated at home, which is still feeling like a weird concept in this age of reduced attendance.

Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield is familiar with this turf, though, as Dallas' $1.2 billion stadium is where he won the Big 12 title when playing for Oklahoma, only three years ago. Also, the Browns have a winning record (2-1) for the first time since 2014, and they'll want to keep it that way.

Dallas, however, is at 1-2 and needs this game to put themselves at even for the season. They don't want to dig that hole any deeper. Here are the best ways to watch the NFL season continue with the Browns vs Cowboys game:

How to watch Browns vs Cowboys live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get the NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Browns vs Cowboys live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a low $5.20 per month, too.

View Deal

Browns vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In America, Browns vs Cowboys is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two of our favorite streaming services, fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 4).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Browns vs Cowboys is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Browns vs Cowboys live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Browns vs Cowboys.

Browns vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

Fortunately, American football fans across the pond get Browns vs Cowboys on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. Game starts at 6 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Browns vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Browns vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.