Dolphins vs Bengals live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online on Prime Video

The Dolphins vs Bengals live stream will see if Cinci is back to last year’s form and if Miami can remain one of the league’s few undefeated teams. Burrow and Bengals take on Tua and the 'Phins in this NFL live stream.

The Dolphins vs Bengals channel, start time The Dolphins vs Bengals live stream is Thursday (Sept. 29).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Amazon Prime Video

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Dolphins are one of two still undefeated teams in the NFL. In week one, they dominated AFC East rival New England 20-7, then had a historic comeback to beat the Ravens in week two, 42-38. Last week, they posted another comeback win to upset the Bills, 21-19. Miami trailed three different times against Buffalo, but overcame the deficit each time. They took the lead for good when Chase Edmonds capped off a six-play, 72-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run.

Miami was able to overcome allowing just under 500 yards on 90 plays to stay perfect on the season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 186 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-18 passing.

With the Dolphins QB slinging it like that, you would be correct to assume his wide receivers are among the league leaders. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill have amassed the second and third most receiving yards, respectively this season.

The defending AFC Champion Bengals are coming off their first win of the season as they beat the Jets, 27-12. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter and the Bengals never looked back. Burrow would cap off his day with a five-yard throw to Ja’Marr Chase for his third touchdown pass of the game.

After a slow start, this Bengals team is looking to right the ship and last week’s win could just be the start of reestablishing themselves as an elite team. This offensive unit of Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins and the backfield of Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon could be in for a huge week. Burrow and company will look to exploit a Miami defense that has allowed the second most yards-per-game this season. On average the Dolphins are allowing 413.7 ypg.

According to the Action Network the Bengals are a 3.5-point favorite to hand the Dolphins their first loss of the season.

How to watch the Dolphins vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

Dolphins vs Bengals live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Dolphins vs Bengals live stream is going to be on Prime Video exclusively. Local markets however, will still be able to watch their local channels.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday (Sept. 30).

Yes, Prime Video is more than just the home of The Boys and Reacher. The Dolphins vs Bengals live stream will be a Prime Video exclusive, as will many TNF games this season.

If your local broadcast channel has the game, though, you may be able to watch without Prime Video. Here's what we typically say about watching NFL games online:

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Dolphins vs Bengals live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Dolphins vs Bengals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Dolphins vs Bengals on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Dolphins vs Bengals live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. BST Friday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Dolphins vs Bengals live stream in Canada

Prime Video may be international, but it looks like Amazon may only have U.S. rights to Thursday Night Football.

So, get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Dolphins vs Bengals live stream in Australia

So, it seems like Amazon Prime Video may only have U.S. rights to Thursday Night Football, as all signs suggest Aussies will find the Dolphins vs Bengals live stream (like all Thursday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at $25 per month with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.