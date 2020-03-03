Disney Plus UK deal takes £10 off Disney Plus preorders

Disney Plus UK deals are near impossible to find. However, the streaming service is offering a limited time Disney Plus preorder deal that no one should miss.

Through March 23, sign up for a Disney Plus UK annual subscription and pay just £49.99. That's £10 off its normal price and the best Disney Plus UK deal you'll find. After discount, it works out to just £4.17 per month, which is an unbeatable price for any streaming service.

Through March 23 (the day before Disney Plus UK goes live), users can sign up for a full year of Disney Plus UK for just £49.99. That's £4.17 per month and the best Disney Plus UK deal you'll find. View Deal

Even better, there's a preorder trick that lets you stream The Mandalorian right now before Disney Plus UK officially launches. (You'll need access to a VPN to perform this small hack).

Disney Plus got a lot of attention for The Mandalorian, whose scene-stealing character has led to all the Baby Yoda toys you can shake a stick at. The service supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos streaming.

Buying this year up front will keep you locked in through the big Disney Plus releases coming in summer and fall 2020: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (August), The Mandalorian season 2 (October) and WandaVision (December).