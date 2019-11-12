The wait is over: Disney Plus is finally here, so you can get Star Wars, Marvel and Disney content all in one place. The platform debuts with two big strengths: the massive Disney Vault and a lineup of 9 original shows that seem to offer something for someone.
The most hype is focused on The Mandalorian, an original series set in the Star Wars universe that has ties to the bounty hunter Boba Fett. All of those perks combine with a low price to compete with Netflix for the best streaming services.
But since Disney Plus original shows will debut one episode per week, you'll probably be curious about what else the house of the mouse is slinging. They've got Disney Channel classics for the younger set, as well as beloved 1990's shows like Gargoyles, Boy Meets World and X-Men for the slightly older audience.
And don't think you can just skip the Marvel TV shows on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige guaranteed these new programs be important to understanding future Marvel movies.
So, welcome to our guide to everything you need to know about Disney Plus. We're constantly updating this page with details about pricing, deals, supported devices and release dates (yes, those in the U.K. are gonna have to wait).
Disney Plus cheat sheet (Nov. 12 launch day update)
- Release Date and Time: Disney Plus went live today (Nov. 12, 2019) a little before 6:00 a.m. Eastern in U.S., Canada and The Netherlands. Fans in The United Kingdom, German, France, Italy and Spain will have to wait get Disney Plus on March 31, 2020.
- Price: $6.99 per month, $69.99 per year.
- Launch List: Includes Disney Vault, Marvel (16 movies!), Pixar, Disney Channel Shows — oh, and Avengers: Endgame will also join Disney Plus on day 1.
- Top Shows, Movies: The Mandalorian and The World According to Jeff Goldblum look good, but read our High School Musical: The Musical: The Series review and our Lady and the Tramp review to find out which you should be excited for.
- Supported Devices: Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android and Chromebooks.
- Where's the app? Most Disney Plus apps have yet to launch, frustratingly.
- New content: Disney Plus' schedule plans appear to show their intent to release new movies and shows on Fridays.
Disney Plus price: How much does it cost?
Disney Plus is priced to get you (and me) to subscribe at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year — a discount that basically gets you 2 free months. We're collecting every detail on active Disney Plus Deals for those looking to save on the service.
Early deals have seized on demand, as one study claims that more than 1 million subscribers have already signed up.
Oh, and don't worry about a more-expensive tier. Disney+ will include 4 simultaneous streams, UHD clarity and HDR picture quality at that entry-level price. Somewhere, Netflix customers paying an extra $3 per month for those same features in its premium package are feeling frustrated. Disney Plus downloading works for both movies and content, and they won't die even if Disney loses the rights to that content.
In Canada, Disney+ will cost $8.99CAD per month (or $89.99 per year), while New Zealand memberships will be priced at €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year).
Disney Plus is live and available either in the pretty-cheap $6.99 standalone package — which nets you the whole Disney vault and The Mandalorian — or with a $12.99 bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, which some might consider a cable-replacement.View Deal
Australians will pay $8.99AUD per month (or $89.99 per year), and those in New Zealand will pay $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 per year).
The Disney Plus pricing is pretty competitive, and $6 cheaper per month than the $12.99 "Standard" Netflix package most people get (though there's a standard definition option that costs $8.99 per month, which, no thank you).
Apple TV Plus is even cheaper, at $4.99 per month. Disney CEO Bob Iger's just defended his service's 28% higher price, arguing that its unique mix of originals and the incomparable Disney library makes the service stand out, even in front of more affordable services. Check out our Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus face-off guide for more details.
Also, see our Apple TV Plus review to learn about the quality of its shows and the issues with its web streamer.
Disney Plus shows are be ad-free, but an ad for Starz will follow the sign-up. That video is tied to a deal that will give Disney the rights to titles it sold to the premium channel.
What Disney Plus bundles will be available?
On an investors call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a $12.99 bundle that will include Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and ad-supported Hulu.
You'll definitely be able to add Disney Plus to existing Hulu subscriptions. While this was rumored since Disney Investor day (see below for more detail), Hulu senior vice president of Originals Craig Erwich confirmed this feature at the recent Television Critics Association. The pricing structure has yet to be announced.
According to CNET, those who sign up for Disney Plus may see a prompt offering Starz' streaming service, but there apparently not be a bundle offer. Starz still owns some rights to stream Star Wars titles.
Disney Plus release date: When does it launch?
It's happened! Yes, Disney Plus hit The U.S., Canada and The Netherlands on today (November 12) a little before 6:00 a.m. Eastern | 3 a.m. Pacific.
Apple TV Plus launched 11 days earlier, on Nov. 1, but almost already feels like it's not a part of the conversation.
A soft-launch Disney Plus pilot program took place in The Netherlands. A new study claims that the most popular shows watched during September's dry run were predominantly Marvel and Star Wars, by a ratio of 3 to 2, with Avengers' Infinity War (which won't be in the day 1 launch list) and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. taking the top two slots.
Disney also just dropped a 3-plus hour trailer for Disney Plus, a feature-length warning to all competitors.
Disney Plus Schedule: When we get which episodes
As is the case with Netflix and Hulu, Disney's revealing its upcoming content one bit at a time. The first email sent out to the press detailed three batches, for the following release dates: Thursday, Nov. 12, Friday, Nov. 15 and Friday, Nov. 22.
This suggests Disney will regularly release new content on Fridays, with the inaugural Tuesday being an aberration.
Tuesday, November 12
- The Mandalorian - Chapter 1
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 101 - “The Audition”
- Lady and the Tramp (2019)
- Noelle
- Encore! - Episode 101 - “Annie”
- Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 101 - “Sensational Jordan”
- The Imagineering Story - Part 1 - “The Happiest Place on Earth”
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Episode 101 - “Sneakers”
- Forky Asks A Question - “What is money?”
- Purl (Pixar SparkShort)
- Smash and Grab (Pixar SparkShort)
- Float (Pixar SparkShort)
- Kitbull (Pixar SparkShort)
Friday, November 15
- The Mandalorian - Chapter 2
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 102 - “The Audition”
- Encore! - Episode 102 - “Beauty and the Beast”
- Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 102 - “Incredible Elijah”
- The Imagineering Story - Part 2 - “What Would Walt Do?”
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Episode 102 - “Ice Cream”
- Forky Asks A Question - “What is a friend?”
Friday, November 22
- The Mandalorian - Chapter 3
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 103 - “The Wonderstudies”
- Encore! - Episode 103 - “Sound of Music”
- Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 103 - “Unstoppable Adonis”
- The Imagineering Story - Part 3
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Episode 103 - “Tattoos”
- Forky Asks A Question - “What is art?”
Disney Plus UK: Finally, a release date
Those in the United Kingdom were likely wondering why Disney+ was giving them the cold shoulder. For some (still unexplained) reason, months passed without any information about when the service is launching in the UK.
On Nov. 7, we got the Disney Plus UK release date: March 31, 2020. German, France, Italy and Spain will also get Disney Plus on that day.
DisneyLife, an existing Disney streaming service in the UK, might have been the reason why things have gone haywire. It costs just £4.99 per month (~$6.20 USD at the time of publishing), which makes it pretty close to Disney+'s $6.99 US price. Its library isn't quite the same, mostly focused on the Disney back catalogue.
What streaming devices support the Disney Plus app?
You probably won't need to buy a new piece of hardware, as the following streaming devices will get Disney Plus:
- All of Apple's devices, including the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV (available via in-app purchase)
- Google devices: Android phones, Android TV hardware and Chromecast
- Microsoft Xbox One
- PS4
- Roku
- Amazon Fire TV streaming devices (including Fire Sticks and Fire Cubes), Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets
The above list got an update on Nov. 7, when we finally got confirmation that Amazon Fire TV devices will get a Disney Plus app.
Amazon and Disney have a history of not playing well, as the former restricted pre-sales of the latter's Blu-ray and DVDs.
According to The Wall Street Journal, this dispute was over control of ad revenue on the platform. Apparently, Disney doesn't want to surrender as much of the money as Amazon wants.
Don't worry about Chromebook support, though, as Disney's informed us that reports of Disney Plus clashing with Chrome OS are incorrect.
Disney's already delivered a preview site for those looking to learn more about the service.
Disney Plus launch lineup: Top shows and movies
On Oct. 14, Disney revealed the entire launch lineup for when Disney Plus arrives on Nov. 12. The big new show in Disney Plus is The Mandalorian, and we've just seen a handful of highly positive early reactions to the pilot episode, which paint a highly positive picture.
In addition to already confirmed originals like The World According to Jeff Goldblum, the full Disney Plus launch library will include tons of classics such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Miracle on 34th Street, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland and Recess. One pleasant surprise is the inclusion of the X-Men animated series, which is getting a big fan reaction online.
Our reviews of Disney Plus' High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Lady and the Tramp went live, read them to find out why we're positive for the former and not the latter.
There are also quite a few Disney Plus Pixar shows and movies coming, including SparkShorts (new short films, similar to those that roll before Pixar movies). Disney Plus will also launch with Pixar films from 1995's Toy Story to 2017's Cars 3.
Check out the massive launch lineup list that Disney Plus posted to Twitter. If you'd rather not scroll through a list longer than Dumbo's trunk, here's our curated list of the shows and movies we're most excited to stream:
- A Goofy Movie
- Beauty and The Beast (1991)
- Boy Meets World
- Brain Games
- Captain Marvel
- DuckTales (1987, 2016)
- Forky Asks a Question
- Gargoyles
- Iron Man
- Star Wars (Episodes I through VII, Clone Wars)
- Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3
- X-Men
- The Mandalorian
- The Simpsons
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Wreck-It Ralph
That mega-list isn't exactly complete, however, as there's already a list of the Disney movies and shows not on Disney Plus' launch lineup.
After launch, expect Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Pixar's Monsters at Work, a new season of Clone Wars (in February 2020). Oh, and Star Wars projects about Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor.
Oh, and that new Lizzie McGuire series has all the right ingredients to appeal to its old fans. Disney announced that Hilary Duff (who was previously announced for the show) will be joined by her former castmates Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas, who are jumping back into their roles Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire.
We're also going to get a new Hocus Pocus! Reportedly titled Hocus Pocus 2, Collider reports that this film looks to bring back stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to reprise their witchy roles.
Disney and The Rock are teaming up on Behind the Attraction, a new docuseries all about the Walt Disney parks amusement rides. You'll get to know the histories of your favorite attractions and how they have evolved over time.
What Marvel shows will be on Disney's streaming service?
First of all, don't worry that you'll watch these Marvel shows on Disney Plus and find that you wasted your time. The Disney Marvel shows will actually matter for future movies.
This detail comes from Marvel Studios prez Kevin Feige, who told Bloomberg that shows will tie into the Phase 4 MCU movies so deeply that you'll want to watch the shows (WandaVision, for example) to fully understand the movies.
At San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Expo,, Marvel confirmed and later expanded its slate of Disney Plus shows, which are a part of its Phase 4 (which seems to be comprised of films and shows running from 2020 to 2021). The full schedule is below, but surprise highlights include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She Hulk.
Marvel Exec Kevin Feige announced that What If? will have 1 episode for each MCU film, and feature a ton of the MCU's own actors voicing their characters after a small tweak changes everything.
Wandavision seems to be part old-school sitcom, part action epic. Randall Park, Kat Dennings, Katherine Hahn and Teyonah Parris are joining the cast.
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Fall 2020)
- WandaVision (Spring 2021)
- Loki (Spring 2021)
- What If...? (Summer 2021)
- Hawkeye (Fall 2021)
- Ms. Marvel (TBD)
- Moon Knight (TBD)
- She Hulk (TBD)
At the panel where these shows were confirmed, we found out that Daniel Brühl is reprising his Civil War role of Baron Zemo for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and that Loki will spin out of the character's return in Endgame. Oh, and Kate Bishop is definitely in Hawkeye.
Disney Plus Marvel movies: How many Avengers are assembling?
For a while, it looked like Disney Plus would launch with a smallish-number of MCU films, with 8 titles announced. Disney doubled down on its MCU slate on Nov. 11, adding 8 more films, including my favorite: Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
Marvel Films Chief Kevin Feige told us that among other films coming to Disney+, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame will make streaming debuts as exclusives on the service. Deadline reports that Endgame will debut make its Disney Plus debut on December 11, news announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger. Whether or not Disney will add on any special features — to make this as enticing as buying a Blu-ray — is to be seen.
Also, expect bonus features, as a fan report shows that gag reels and deleted scenes are accompanying Infinity War and other MCU films.
Disney Plus Star Wars movies: The Force Is strong with this collection
LucasFilm's Kathleen Kennedy announced that the whole of the Star Wars films are coming to Disney+.
Every Disney Plus Show and Movie: Complete day 1 launch list
- ‘Twas the Night (2001)
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
- 101 Dalmatians (1961)
- 101 Dalmatians (1996)
- 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)
- 102 Dalmatians (2000)
- 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)
- A Bug’s Life (1998)
- A Goofy Movie (1995)
- A Kid in King Arthur’s Court (1995)
- A Ring of Endless Light (2002)
- Adventures in Babysitting (2016)
- Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)
- African Cats (2011)
- Aladdin (1992)
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- Aliens of the Deep (2005)
- Alley Cats Strike (2000)
- Almost Angels (1962)
- America’s Heart and Soul (2004)
- Amphibia (2019)
- Amy (1981)
- An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)
- Andi Mack (2017)
- Annie (1999)
- Ant-Man (2015)
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)
- Atlantis Rising (2017)
- Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
- Avalon High (2010)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
- Avengers: Endgame (2019)
- Babes in Toyland (1961)
- Bad Hair Day (2015)
- Bambi (1942)
- Bambi II (2006)
- Bears (2014)
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)
- Before the Flood (2016)
- Belle’s Magical World (1998)
- Benji the Hunted (1987)
- Best Friends Whenever (2015)
- Big City Greens (2018)
- Big Hero 6 (2014)
- Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)
- Bizaardvark (2016)
- Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)
- Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)
- Blank Check (1994)
- Bolt (2008)
- Bonkers (1993)
- Born in China (2017)
- Boy Meets World (1993)
- Brain Games (2011)
- Brave (2012)
- Breaking2 (2017)
- Brink! (1998)
- Brother Bear (2003)
- Brother Bear 2 (2006)
- Buffalo Dreams (2005)
- Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)
- Cadet Kelly (2002)
- Camp Nowhere (1994)
- Camp Rock (2008)
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)
- Can of Worms (1999)
- Candleshoe (1977)
- Captain Marvel (2019)
- Cars (2006)
- Cars 2 (2011)
- Cars 3 (2017)
- Casebusters (1986)
- Cheetah (1989)
- Chicken Little (2005)
- Chimpanzee (2012)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)
- Cinderella (1950)
- Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)
- Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)
- Cloud 9 (2014)
- College Road Trip (2008)
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)
- Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)
- Cow Belles (2006)
- Crash & Bernstein (2012)
- Dadnapped (2009)
- Dan in Real Life (2007)
- Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)
- Darkwing Duck (1991)
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)
- Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)
- Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)
- Deep Blue (2003)
- Den Brother (2010)
- Descendants (2015)
- Descendants 2 (2017)
- Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
- Dinosaur (2000)
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)
- Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)
- Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)
- Double Teamed (2002)
- Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (2014)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)
- Drain the Oceans (2018)
- DuckTales (1987)
- Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)
- Dumbo (1941)
- Dumbo (2019)
- Earth Live (2017)
- Easter Island Unsolved (2009)
- Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)
- Eight Below (2006)
- Elena of Avalor (2016)
- Emil and the Detectives (1964)
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)
- Encore! (2019)
- Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)
- Even Stevens (2000)
- Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)
- Fantasia (1940)
- Fantasia 2000 (2000)
- Fantastic Four (1994)
- Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)
- Fast Layne (2019)
- Finding Dory (2016)
- Finding Nemo (2003)
- First Kid (1996)
- Flicka (2006)
- Flight of the Navigator (1986)
- Flubber (1997)
- Frank and Ollie (1995)
- Freaky Friday (1977, 2018)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Free Solo (2018)
- Frenemies (2012)
- Frozen (2013)
- Full-Court Miracle (2003)
- Fun and Fancy Free (1947)
- Fuzzbucket (1986)
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
- Gargoyles (1994)
- Geek Charming (2011)
- Genius (1999)
- Get a Clue (2002)
- Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)
- Girl Meets World (2014)
- Girl vs. Monster (2012)
- Go Figure (2005)
- Going to the Mat (2004)
- Good Luck Charlie (2010)
- Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011)
- Goof Troop (1992)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)
- Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)
- Gravity Falls (2012)
- Great Migrations (2010)
- Greyfriars Bobby (1961)
- Gus (1976)
- Halloweentown (1998)
- Halloweentown High (2004)
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)
- Handy Manny (2006)
- Hannah Montana (2006)
- Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)
- Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)
- Hatching Pete (2009)
- Heavyweights (1995)
- Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)
- Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)
- Herbie Rides Again (1974)
- Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)
- Hercules - Series (1998)
- Hercules (1997)
- High School Musical (2006)
- High School Musical 2 (2007)
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)
- Hocus Pocus (1993)
- Home on the Range (2004)
- Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)
- Horse Sense (1999)
- Hostile Planet (2019)
- Hounded (2001)
- How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)
- How to Build a Better Boy (2014)
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
- Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016) (short film)
- Ice Princess (2005)
- Inhumans (2017)
- Inside Out (2015)
- Inspector Gadget (1999)
- Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)
- Into the Grand Canyon (2019)
- Into the Okavango (2018)
- Invincible (2006)
- Invisible Sister (2015)
- Iron Man (2008)
- Iron Man 3 (2013)
- Iron Will (1994)
- Jack (1996)
- Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)
- James and the Giant Peach (1996)
- Jane (2017)
- Jessie (2011)
- Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)
- Johnny Tsunami (1999)
- JONAS (2009)
- Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)
- Journey to Shark Eden (2010)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
- Jump In! (2007)
- Jumping Ship (2001)
- Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)
- Jungle Cat (1959)
- Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)
- Kazaam (1996)
- Kickin’ It (2011)
- Kim Possible (2002)
- Kim Possible (2019)
- Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)
- Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)
- Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)
- Kronk’s New Groove (2005)
- Lab Rats (2012)
- Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)
- Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- Lady and the Tramp (2019)
- Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)
- Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)
- LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars (2018)
- Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)
- Lemonade Mouth (2011)
- Leroy & Stitch (2006)
- Let It Shine (2012)
- Life Below Zero (2013)
- Life Is Ruff (2005)
- Life With Mikey (1993)
- Life-Size 2 (2018)
- Lilo & Stitch (2002)
- Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)
- Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)
- Little Einsteins (2005)
- Lizzie McGuire (2001)
- Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)
- Man Among Cheetahs (2017)
- Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)
- Marvel’s Hero Project (2019)
- Mary Poppins (1964)
- Meet the Deedles (1998)
- Meet the Robinsons (2007)
- Melody Time (1948)
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)
- Mighty Ducks - Series (1996)
- Mighty Joe Young (1998)
- Millions (2005)
- Milo Murphy’s Law (2016)
- Minutemen (2008)
- Miracle (2004)
- Miracle at Midnight (1998)
- Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)
- Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Mission to the Sun (2018)
- Moana (2016)
- Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
- Monkey Kingdom (2015)
- Monsters University (2013)
- Monsters, Inc. (2001)
- Motocrossed (2001)
- Mr. Boogedy (1986)
- Mulan (1998)
- Mulan II (2005)
- Muppet Babies (2018)
- Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
- Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
- My Favorite Martian (1999)
- My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)
- National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)
- Newsies (1992)
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)
- Noelle (2019)
- Now You See It... (2005)
- Old Yeller (1957)
- Oliver & Company (1988)
- Once Upon a Mattress (2005)
- One Day at Disney (2019)
- One Magic Christmas (1985)
- Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)
- Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)
- Out of the Box (1998)
- Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)
- Perri (1957)
- Pete’s Dragon (1977)
- Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- Peter Pan (1953)
- Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)
- Phil of the Future (2004)
- Phineas and Ferb (2007)
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)
- Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)
- Pinocchio (1940)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
- Pixel Perfect (2004)
- PJ Masks (2015)
- Planet of the Birds (2018)
- Pocahontas (1995)
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)
- Pollyanna (1960)
- Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)
- Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)
- Princess Protection Program (2009)
- Puppy Dog Pals (2017)
- Quack Pack (1996)
- Queen of Katwe (2016)
- Quints (2000)
- Ratatouille (2007)
- Raven’s Home (2017)
- Read It and Weep (2006)
- Ready to Run (2000)
- Recess (1997)
- Recess: All Growed Down (2003)
- Recess: School’s Out (2001)
- Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)
- Remember the Titans (2000)
- Return From Witch Mountain (1978)
- Return to Halloweentown (2006)
- Return to Never Land (2002)
- Return to Oz (1985)
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)
- Right on Track (2003)
- Rip Girls (2000)
- Robin Hood (1973)
- Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
- Rookie of the Year (1993)
- Roving Mars (2006)
- Ruby Bridges (1998)
- Sacred Planet (2004)
- Saludos Amigos (1943)
- Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)
- Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
- Science Fair (2018)
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (2017)
- Secret of the Wings (2012)
- Secretariat (2010)
- Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)
- Secrets of Life (1956)
- Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)
- Shake It Up (2010)
- Sharks of Lost Island (2013)
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)
- Shipwrecked (1991)
- Silver Surfer (1998)
- Sister Act (1992)
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)
- Skyrunners (2009)
- Sleeping Beauty (1959)
- Smart Guy (1997)
- Smart House (1999)
- Snow Dogs (2002)
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
- Snowball Express (1972)
- Snowglobe (2007)
- So Weird (1999)
- Spider-Woman (1979)
- Star Wars Rebels (2014)
- Star Wars Resistance (2018)
- Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977)
- Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Series (2008)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
- Starstruck (2010)
- Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)
- Stitch! The Movie (2003)
- Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)
- Stuck in the Middle (2016)
- Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)
- Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)
- Super Buddies (2013)
- Swiss Family Robinson (1940, 1960)
- Sydney to the Max (2019)
- TaleSpin (1990)
- Tall Tale (1995)
- Tangled (2010)
- Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)
- Tangled: The Series (2017)
- Tarzan & Jane (2002)
- Teacher’s Pet (2004)
- Teen Beach Movie (2013)
- Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)
- Teen Spirit (2011)
- That Darn Cat (1997)
- That Darn Cat! (1965)
- That’s So Raven (2003)
- The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)
- The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
- The African Lion (1955)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)
- The Aristocats (1970)
- The Barefoot Executive (1971)
- The Bears and I (1974)
- The BFG (2016)
- The Biscuit Eater (1972)
- The Black Cauldron (1985)
- The Black Hole (1979)
- The Book of Pooh (2001)
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)
- The Castaway Cowboy (1974)
- The Cat From Outer Space (1978)
- The Cheetah Girls (2003)
- The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)
- The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)
- The Christmas Star (1986)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
- The Color of Friendship (2000)
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)
- The Country Bears (2002)
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
- The Emperor’s New School (2006)
- The Even Stevens Movie (2003)
- The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)
- The Finest Hours (2016)
- The Flood (2018)
- The Fox and the Hound (1981)
- The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)
- The Game Plan (2007)
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)
- The Good Dinosaur (2015)
- The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
- The Great Muppet Caper (1981)
- The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)
- The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)
- The Incredible Hulk – Series (1996)
- The Incredible Journey (1963)
- The Incredibles (2004)
- The Jennie Project (2001)
- The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story (1998)
- The Kid (2000)
- The Lion Guard (2015)
- The Lion King (1994)
- The Lion King 1½ (2004)
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)
- The Little Mermaid - Series (1992)
- The Little Mermaid (1989)
- The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)
- The Living Desert (1953)
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)
- The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)
- The Love Bug (1969)
- The Luck of the Irish (2001)
- The Mandalorian (2019)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
- The Million Dollar Duck (1971)
- The Mistle-Tones (2012)
- The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
- The Muppet Movie (1979)
- The Muppets - Series (2015)
- The Muppets (2011)
- The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- The Other Me (2000)
- The Pacifier (2005)
- The Parent Trap (1961, 1998)
- The Poof Point (2001)
- The Prince and the Pauper (1962)
- The Princess and the Frog (2009)
- The Princess Diaries (2001)
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)
- The Proud Family Movie (2005)
- The Reluctant Dragon (1941)
- The Replacements (2006)
- The Rescuers (1977)
- The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
- The Return of Jafar (1994)
- The Rocketeer (1991)
- The Rookie (2002)
- The Sandlot (1993)
- The Santa Clause (1994)
- The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)
- The Scream Team (2002)
- The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)
- The Shaggy D.A. (1976)
- The Shaggy Dog (1959, 2006)
- The Sign of Zorro (1958)
- The Simpsons
- The Simpsons (1989) (all 30 seasons)
- The Sound of Music (1965)
- The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)
- The Strongest Man in the World (1975)
- The Suite Life Movie (2011)
- The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)
- The Suite Life on Deck (2008)
- The Swap (2016)
- The Sword in the Stone (1963)
- The Thirteenth Year (1999)
- The Three Caballeros (1945)
- The Three Musketeers (1993)
- The Tigger Movie (2000)
- The Ugly Dachshund (1966)
- The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)
- The Vanishing Prairie (1954)
- The Wild (2006)
- The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)
- The Young Black Stallion (2003)
- Thor: The Dark World (2013)
- Those Calloways (1965)
- Three Days (2001)
- Three Men and a Baby (1987)
- Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)
- Thumbelina (1994)
- Tiger Cruise (2004)
- Timon & Pumbaa (1995)
- Tinker Bell (2008)
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)
- Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)
- Tom and Huck (1995)
- Toy Story (1995)
- Toy Story 2 (1999)
- Toy Story 3 (2010)
- Trail of the Panda (2009)
- Treasure Island (1950)
- Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)
- Treasure Planet (2002)
- Tree Climbing Lions (2018)
- Tron (1982)
- TRON: Legacy (2010)
- TRON: Uprising (2012)
- Tru Confessions (2002)
- Tuck Everlasting (2002)
- Turner & Hooch (1989)
- Twitches (2005)
- Twitches Too (2007)
- Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)
- Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)
- Up, Up and Away (2000)
- Valiant (2005)
- Vampirina (2017)
- Violetta (2012)
- Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)
- WALL•E (2008)
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)
- While You Were Sleeping (1995)
- Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale (2000)
- White Fang (1991)
- White Wilderness (1958)
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
- Wild Yellowstone (2015)
- Willow (1988)
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)
- Wings of Life (2011)
- Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)
- Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)
- Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007)
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)
- Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)
- World’s Greatest Dogs (2016)
- Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
- X-Men - Series (1992)
- X-Men: Evolution - Series (2000)
- You Lucky Dog (1998)
- You Wish! (2003)
- Zapped (2014)
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)
- Zenon: The Zequel (2001)
- Zenon: Z3 (2004)
- Zombies (2018)
- Zootopia (2016)