Disney Plus bundle: How to get Hulu ad-free

The big Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle — which chops $6 (86% of Disney Plus' price) from the total price — is a pretty interesting deal. What's weird is that Disney isn't advertising the ways to save by subscribing to Disney Plus with ad-free Hulu, or Hulu with Live TV.

I've never liked that Hulu makes you pay more for its ad-free version (which still has ads on some content), but I still would do that — because I just don't want ads. I pay for ad-free YouTube, and I'd do the same for any service I truly value.

Thankfully, Disney is offering a discount for existing ad-free Hulu subscribers, as reported by Lifehacker . If you sign up for Disney Plus with the same address you're using for Hulu, Disney will offer a $5.99 per month credit for as long as you're subscribed to both — pretty much the same deal you get with the bundle that throws in ESPN+.

You can also see this as Disney essentially erasing the premium you pay to get ad-free Hulu, as ad-free Hulu is $11.99 and regular Hulu is $5.99 with ads.

Then there's the matter of live TV, the one thing that every prospective cord-cutter doesn't want to live behind. You can't simply choose a version of the Disney Plus, ESPN and Hulu bundle that offers Hulu with Live TV. Fortunately, Decider reports that existing Hulu with Live TV subscribers can get that same $5.99 discount, as long as they're using the same email address for their signup.

