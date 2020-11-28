Best Cyber Monday speaker deals 2020

Cyber Monday speaker deals mean some of our favorite Bluetooth and wired speakers from brands like JBL, UE, Sonos and Bose are hitting all time lows heading into the holiday season.
Several of the best Bluetooth speakers and smart speakers are seeing some of their cheapest deals yet for Cyber Monday. Not only is it the best time to buy smaller speakers like the Amazon Echo Dot, but the powerful Ultimate Ears speakers are on sale, too. Right now the UE Megaboom 3 is 50% off at Best Buy.
We're keeping tabs on all the top Cyber Monday deals, we expect to see even more great speaker deals as the weekend goes on. In the meantime, here are the best Cyber Monday speaker deals you can get right now.
Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy.
This full-featured Bluetooth speaker made our Editor's Choice award for its big bass and full vocals, long-lasting battery life and simple design. It can pair with other models for stereo sound and is fully waterproof to boot.
Best Cyber Monday speaker deals: Top 5 deals
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $28 @ Amazon
- JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $29 @ Dell
- Bose SoundLink Color II: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
- JBL Charge 4: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
- Sonos Move: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
All Cyber Monday speaker deals
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $39 now $18 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is still one of our favorite smart speakers. And it's now only $18 for a limited time. If you're looking for an Alexa device with punchy audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it.View Deal
JBL Charge 4: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
The JBL Charge 4 is a beast of a Bluetooth speaker. It's rugged and lasts all day on a charge, plus two phones can be paired to it at the same time. Bass-lovers will appreciate the dual passive radiators, too.View Deal
Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $28 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon combining solid sound for its small size and offering a load of Alexa smart home skills to tap into. If you're starting out down the smart home route then this could be the speaker for you. View Deal
Bose SoundLink Color II: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
If you want a Bose-quality Bluetooth speaker for less, this deal on the SoundLink Color II is the best you'll find right now. Available in 6 great hues, the SoundLink Color II has 8 hours of battery life, a stereo more and more.View Deal
Google Nest Mini: was $49 now $18 @ Best Buy
The second-generation Nest Mini boasts bolder sound and minor aesthetic enhancements over the Google Home Mini. It has all the best Google Assistant skills and lets you control smart lights, smart locks, and other smart home devices via voice commands.View Deal
JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $29 @ Dell
IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive submersion. It's available in 13 different colors, so you can match it to the bag you plan to *clip* it to.View Deal
JBL GO2: was $48 now $29 @ Amazon
The JBL GO2 is an ultra-portable, waterproof speaker that comes in 12 different colors and offers 5 continuous hours of playtime. Not only can it face the elements: it offers JBL-quality sound at a fraction of the cost of the brand's bigger speakers.View Deal
UE WONDERBOOM 2: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy
The UE WONDERBOOM 2 packs a ridiculous amount of sound for its size, making it one of the best Bluetooth speakers under $100. It gets 13 hours of battery life and 100 feet of range, which is great for days spent outdoors.View Deal
JBL FLIP 5: was $119 now $69 @ Best Buy
Made from 100% recycled plastic, this long-lasting Bluetooth speaker — it's rated for 12 hours of playback — is also IPX7 water-resistant. So don't worry even if you drop it in the water, as it survives up to 3 feet of submersion. View Deal
Sony SRS-XB12: was $59 now $33 @ Amazon
This Sony Bluetooth speaker might be small, but it's strong. Weighing less than a pound and lasting 16 hours on a charge, this speaker is perfectly portable. It can be paired with other speakers for stereo sound when you're back home, too.View Deal
Google Nest Audio (2-pack): was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy
Score $30 in savings on two of Google's newest smart speaker. A pair of Nest Audios can connect for a stereo listening experience, making this the best Black Friday speaker deal for a home sound system.View Deal
Sonos Move: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
The Sonos Move is a portable smart speaker that works via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, meaning you can use it inside your home and out. It's drop- and weather-proof, plus its auto-tuning feature adapts the sound for any space, from a backyard patio to kitchen area.View Deal
Cyber Monday speaker deals: What to expect
As we get closer to Cyber Monday, expect major discounts on Bluetooth speakers from JBL, UE and more. During Black Friday we saw savings of over $100 on some smart speakers from brands like Amazon, Google and even Sonos depending on the model. Cyber Monday might be your last chance for big sound at a big discount. The deals will vary day-to-day, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the best Cyber Monday speaker deals.
