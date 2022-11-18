Cowboys vs Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL week 11 online

The Cowboys vs Vikings live stream features Dallas coming off an overtime collapse and Minnesota coming off a historic overtime rally! If this matchup is anything like what they experienced last week, then this NFL live stream will prove to be another thriller for NFL fans everywhere!

Cowboys vs Vikings channel, start time The Cowboys vs Vikings live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 20).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 8.25 p.m. GMT / 7:25 a.m. AEDT

The Cowboys (6-3) spoiled Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau field last week, and the veteran head coach had his hand in the mess.

Dallas blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead and allowed Aaron Rodgers and company to comeback and tie the game at 28 to force overtime. In the extra time the Cowboys faced a 4th-and-3 from the Green Bay 35-yardline. Instead of going for the lead with a 52-yard field goal attempt, McCarthy made the call to go for it. A broken play resulting in an incomplete pass later, the ball was back in Aaron Rodgers’ hands. Five plays later, the Packers handed the Cowboys their third loss of the season with a 28-yard field goal.

The loss marked the first time in the Cowboys' 62 year history that they blew a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter. It was also Dallas’ first loss since the return of Dak Prescott from a broken thumb. ‘Dem boys are 2-2 in games started by Dak this year.

The Vikings (8-1) will have to come down from the immense high they experienced in Buffalo last week. Their 33-30 overtime win against the Bills consisted of a miraculous one-handed catch by Justin Jefferson to convert a 4th-and-18 play in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, a fumble recovering in the end zone for a Vikings touchdown that put them in front, a game winning field goal and a game sealing interception by Patrick Pederson. That win, coupled with the Eagles' Monday night loss means the Vikings are now tied for the best record in the NFL.

With the season he is putting together, Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s name has at least entered the chat when it comes to the MVP race. The 23-year-old leads the NFL with 117.8 receiving yards-per-game and has the most yards-per-catch (15.4) of any receiver with at least 60 catches this year.

This Dallas defense will have to be up to the challenge of stopping Jefferson or at least find a way to contain him. Despite last week’s outcome, the Cowboys still have one of the league’s top defensive units with Micah Parsons coming in with the fourth highest sack total (8) in the NFL and Trevon Diggs always a threat to come up with an interception.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Vikings as narrow 1.5-point home favorites against the Cowboys.

How to watch Cowboys vs Vikings live stream from anywhere

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Vikings live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 20)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Cowboys vs Vikings live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Vikings.

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Cowboys vs Vikings on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs Vikings live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Cowboys vs Vikings live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Cowboys vs Vikings live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.