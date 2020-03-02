Cheap MacBook Pro deal at Best Buy takes $300 off 13-inch MacBook Pro

There are no major holidays in March, but we're seeing some of the best cheap MacBook deals right now.

Currently, Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (128GB) on sale for $1,049.99. That's $250 off and the cheapest 13-inch MacBook Pro deal we've ever seen. Meanwhile, the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) is also on sale for $1,249.99. Again, that's $250 off, although this is the second-best price we've seen for this model. (It was $50 less over the holidays).

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,249 @ Best Buy

Need more memory? Best Buy also has the 256GB MacBook Pro on sale for $1,249.99. That's $250 off and the second-best price we've seen for this machine. (It was $50 cheaper in December). It features a 1.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (2.4GHz): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

This 13-inch MacBook Pro packs a faster 2.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. (Both models above only feature two ports). This is the all-time lowest price we've seen for this premium 13-inch MacBook Pro. View Deal

Personally, we'd recommend the 2.4GHz MacBook Pro on sale for $1,499.99 ($300 off). This configuration sports a faster CPU and it houses four Thunderbolt 3 ports (instead of just two ports found in the base models). It's also a little more future-proof than the two base models which rely on 1.4GHz CPUs.

Regardless of which model you go for, these are the best 13-inch MacBook Pro deals we've ever seen, so act fast before they sell out.