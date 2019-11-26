Buying a Chromebook gets you three free months of Disney Plus

If you're in the market for a Chromebook this holiday season — and there are lots of great Chromebook Black Friday deals — there's a great new free perk for those who want to try Disney Plus.

If you activate a Chromebook between Nov. 25 2019 and Jan. 31 2020, you can get a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus courtesy of Google. After you’re up and running on the Chromebook, go to the Chromebook perks page on Google’s main site, and select the offer. You’ll then get a voucher code to use when you’ve downloaded the Disney Plus app from the Play Store.

Note that the wording of the offer says "activate," not purchase. That means if you bought a Chromebook before this offer was launched, you’re still entitled to this deal as long as you haven’t set it up yet. The other conditions to this deal are that you’ll need to enter your credit card information and that the offer is only valid in the U.S.

Google also offers other perks to Chromebook and Pixelbook users when you’re signing up for Disney Plus, such as a free year of Google One, its cloud storage service.

Disney Plus normally costs $6.99 a month, so you’re saving $20.97 with this offer from Google. The new streaming platform brings together great content from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, including the hot new Star Wars show The Mandalorian .

If you're on the hunt for other big discounts, be sure to check out our best Black Friday deals page and our Cyber Monday deals hub.