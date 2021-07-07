Bucks vs Suns live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 2 online

Bucks vs Suns start time, channel The Bucks vs Suns live stream is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT tomorrow (Thursday, July 8).

It will air on ABC and ESPN3, the latter is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Bucks vs Suns live stream features Chris Paul looking to lead Phoenix to a 2-0 series lead, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee try to even things up in this NBA playoffs live stream.

The Bucks got what they wished for before Game 1. Antetokounmpo, their star and two-time MVP, was cleared to play after hyperextending his knee in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Not only did he play, but he played well: scoring 20 points with 17 rebounds in 35 minutes. So the Bucks can check "The Greek Freak" being 100% healthy off their list of Finals wishes. Next wish, trying to limit Chris Paul.

After 15 years in the league and 22 playoff series, Paul is finally playing in an NBA Finals. He did not disappoint in his first Finals game Tuesday night. The 36-year-old scored a game-high 32 points on 12-for-19 shooting while recording nine assists and helped lead a Suns attack that saw five players finish with 10 or more points. Despite waiting his entire career for this moment, Paul kept things in perspective after the game saying, “this is just one game. We got to stay locked in.”

Suns center Deandre Ayton was one player who was certainly locked in during Game 1. The 2018 number one overall pick scored 22 points while pulling down 19 rebounds. Devin Booker also played in his first Finals game scoring 27 points including a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

Phoenix hosts Game 2 as 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is 221.

Bucks vs Suns live streams in the US

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. Yes, even though Sling doesn't have ABC, it does have ESPN's simulcast. We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services, even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas) as ABC's playoff games will be simulcast on ESPN3.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package.

Bucks vs Suns live streams in the UK

Now that the NBA playoffs are in the home stretch, Sky Sports has it all. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena both have the Bucks vs Suns live stream, which airs at — gulp — 2 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Bucks vs Suns live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need TSN for the Bucks vs Suns live stream, the game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.