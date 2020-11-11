Black Friday TV deals 2020: The best deals right now

Black Friday TV deals have started with a massive bang. Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are just a handful of retailers offering epic Black Friday TV deals with prices that start as low as $99 for a 2020 smart TV.

And it's not just cheap TVs that are on sale. We've spotted Black Friday deals that take up to $1,000 off 2020's best TVs including Samsung's premium QLED TVs. Likewise, our favorite TV of 2020 — the LG CX Series 4K TV — is on sale at its all-time lowest price. Meanwhile, Vizio's new OLED TV was previously on sale for an astonishingly low $899. The 1-day sale, courtesy of Best Buy, absolutely beat our prediction of OLEDs hitting $999 on Black Friday.

However, it's off-brand TVs that are turning the most heads. We've seen 55-inch 4K Roku TVs drop as low as $148, which is a price we've never seen before. If you're in the market for a big-screen TV, you'll also be glad to know that there are also plenty of 70-inch and 75-inch 4K TVs selling from $399. Most of these Black Friday TV deals are coming from Best Buy and Walmart.

The entire Tom's Guide team is searching for the best Black Friday TV deals you can get right now, so bookmark this page and check back often for the latest sales.

Best Black Friday TV deals right now

All Black Friday TV deals

Insignia 19" 720p TV: was $79 now $69 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a cheap Black Friday TV deal, you'll be hard pressed to find something less expensive than this Insignia TV. Perfect for the basement, small spaces, or a kid's room, the 19-inch TV sports 720p resolution and two HDMI ports.

Insignia 24" Fire TV: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

It may be small, but this 24-inch Fire TV features Alexa so you can stream from your favorite apps and even control your TV via the voice remote. This early Black Friday TV deal is one of the smallest smart TVs you can get.

Insignia 39" Fire TV Edition: was $229 now $99 @ Best Buy

The 39-inch Insignia HDTV is one of the most affordable Amazon Fire TV sets you can buy, complete with Amazon Alexa built-in and three HDMI ports.

Toshiba 32" Fire TV: was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking the price of this 32-inch Fire TV down to an all-time low. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. It also comes with a voice remote, so you can control certain functions of your TV with the sound of your voice.

TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Don't require a 4K TV? Amazon has the TCL 40-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $198. This early Black Friday TV deal is cheap enough that it won't break the bank. We also like that it features Roku's platform — our favorite OS for streaming.

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need: sharp 4K picture, good audio and access to all your favorite streaming apps. Plus a 55-inch screen for under $300? Don't sleep on this early Black Friday TV deal. (Of note, this deal is coming in and out of stock).

Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $299 @ Best Buy

If you want a big-screen TV that won't break the bank, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. Best Buy has the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV back on sale for just $209. Like all Fire TVs, it gives you access to tons of content/apps as well as access to Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa. It's a great Black Friday TV deal for anyone on a budget.

Samsung 50" NU6900: was $429 now $327 @ Walmart

Snag a great deal on this Samsung 50-inch smart TV, which has 4K resolution, HDR support, and Samsung's full Tizen smart TV offerings for less. Walmart has the 50-inch NU6900 selling for just $327.

Sanyo 65" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $398 @ Walmart

Want a Roku TV for less? Even if you don't know the Sanyo brand, you can rest assured you're getting a killer smart TV platform thanks to Roku's huge channel library and user-friendly interface.

Hisense 70" 4K Android TV: was $649 now $399 @ Best Buy

Black Friday TV deals on big-screen TV don't get cheaper than this. Right now you can get the Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV on sale for an epically low price of $399.99. The TV offers HDR support (Dolby Vision/HDR10), built-in Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, and a voice remote.

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

Best Buy isn't holding back. The retailer has the Samsung Class 6 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $529. That's $220 off and one of the least expensive 70-inch name brand TVs we've seen. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS.

Samsung 55" QLED Q60T: was $749 now $597 @ Amazon

Samsung's Q60T QLED is one of the best TVs we've tested thanks to its great sound and gorgeous display. Right now this is our favorite 55-inch Black Friday TV deal.

Sony 55" 4K TV: was $799 now $598 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to $300 off the Sony X800H series (mid-range model). After discount, these Sony TVs start as low as $448. The TVs feature HDR support, Google Assistant compatibility, and a built-in gaming mode that auto-optimizes the screen when you're playing console games.

LG CX 55" 4K OLED TV: up to $200 off all models @ Amazon

If you're searching for early Black Friday deals on OLEDs, here's a sale you can't miss. Currently, Amazon is taking up to $200 off the entire line of LG CX Series 4K OLED TVs. We reviewed this TV and found it offered an unparalleled picture with inky blacks and excellent audio. After discount, you can get the 55-inch model for just $1,396.

Samsung The Frame TV: was $1,999 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

Samsung's art inspired The Frame TV hangs on the wall like a painting, offering you a full featured 4K smart TV that blends in with your decor. Samsung sweetens the deal with a huge selection of art to display when you're not watching movies and shows, and Best Buy has it for $100 off.

Sony 65-inch A8H OLED: was $2,799 now $2,299 @ Best Buy

One of our favorite TVs of all time, the Sony A8H OLED offers some of the best picture and sound we've ever seen, in addition to being a highly capable Android smart TV. You can score this awesome OLED for $500 off at Best Buy.

Samsung Q900TS 8K TV: was $9,997 now $6,997 @ Abt

Samsung's most premium set is the Q900TS QLED 8K TV. This 85-inch monster offers mind-blowing picture and incredible sound, and ABT has a limited-time sale knocking $3,000 off of the regular price.

Black Friday TV deals: What to expect

Black Friday TV deals are designed to generate excitement around sales, so don't let the hype sidetrack you. The basics of buying a great TV on sale are the same as regular priced models: Know what features you should expect, what extras you may want, and read up on reviews to get a feel for what's good or bad about specific models.

Our favorite brands are probably the names you already recognize: LG, Samsung and Sony offer the top premium models, while Hisense, TCL and Vizio deliver excellent quality at more affordable prices. Last year's sales saw price cuts of $500 or more on some top models, and we expect similar sales this year. Look for deals from Walmart since the retailer tends to discount brands like Vizio and TCL.

Black Friday Cheap TVs: Bargain hunters beware

Watch the fine print on those deals, though. You may see some TVs selling for $100 or less, but they all have some pretty severe limitations. Small sizes are common, and 32-inches is pretty small compared to the 65-inch models we usually review. (Check out our guide to choosing the right TV size to find the best size for your home.)

Most are lacking smart features or rely on off-brand software with limited app selection. But the biggest gotcha you'll see on Black Friday is low resolution — some don't even offer full HD, opting for 720p resolution. While you may see TVs listed for amazingly low prices — some for less than $100 — don't expect any of the smart functions or 4K panels we see in the best TVs.

The other thing to watch for are refurbished and open box units. These can be a source of enormous savings, but they come with wear and tear before you ever set it up, and warranty coverage may not be as robust as a new model will offer. Refurbs are a good way to save a buck during the rest of the year, but as we get into the holidays, the best deals are on new units.

Just remember the old saying about things that look too good to be true. Not all Black Friday cheap TVs are great deals, even when the prices are enticing.