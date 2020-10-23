Black Friday PS5 deals — what to expect and the best early sales

With the PS5 set to start hitting stores on November 12, you might be wondering if there will be any major Black Friday PS5 deals on Sony's hotly anticipated new console. While the PS5 likely won't see any big discounts on Black Friday, the big shopping holiday will be a great chance to stock up on cheap games and accessories that will work on your new console.

Better yet, you won't have to wait until late November to start scoring great Black Friday PS5 deals. Many retailers are starting their Black Friday sales early, with some of our favorite games and accessories already discounted ahead of the PlayStation 5's release. Here's what to expect from PS5 deals on Black Friday, as well as the best early sales we're spotting now.

Black Friday PS5 deals: What to expect

The PS5 goes on sale on November 12 in the U.S. and November 19 in the U.K., and will cost $499 for the main model and $399 for the discless PS5 Digital Edition. We don't expect either of these models to be on sale for Black Friday — it's hard enough to even find a PS5 pre-order as it is.



However, we wouldn't be surprised to see certain retailers offer their own custom PS5 bundles that get you a bunch of games and accessories out of the gate. GameStop has already done this in the past, having launched a $769 starter bundle that gets you an extra controller, copies of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls and a year of PlayStation Plus. With that in mind, it's very possible that similar bundles will return during the busy shopping season.

It's also worth noting that the PS5 will work with almost all PS4 games and accessories, many of which will see big discounts for Black Friday season. For example, during Amazon Prime Day, we saw new and upcoming titles such as Madden NFL 21 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla available for $10 to $30 off, and many of those games will include free upgrades to their PS5 versions.

While Black Friday proper kicks off on November 27, you shouldn't wait until then to start shopping. Retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart and Target have already launched Black Friday-esque deals, and we'll be tracking the best early savings right here.

Best Black Friday PS5 deals right now

