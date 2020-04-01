The best Dark Sky alternatives now that Apple is killing the Android app

Apple yesterday (March 31) acquired Dark Sky, one of the best weather apps around, and immediately announced that it's discontinuing support for Android subscribers effective July 1.

As such, you might be looking for Dark Sky alternatives for your Google Pixel 4 or new Samsung Galaxy S20. In its blog post announcing the purchase, Dark Sky explained what its current Android users can expect going forward:

"The app will no longer be available for download. Service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund."

The Dark Sky website will also close shop on July 1. Dark Sky for iOS is the only product that isn't affected and "will continue to be available for purchase in the App Store," according to the announcement.

It makes sense that Apple would continue support of its new weather tech for its own products (and perhaps bring improvements to its underwhelming built-in Weather app), but it leaves Dark Sky fans with Android devices in limbo.

Compared with other paid weather apps, Dark Sky stands out for its precise forecasts, global severe weather maps and attractive user interface. Users swear by it, forking over $2.99 per year to see hurricane animations and up-to-the-minute weather data.

The best Dark Sky alternatives

So what should Android users do, now that their version of Dark Sky is expiring soon? See some of the best Dark Sky alternatives for mobile devices listed below.

The Weather Channel (Free)

(Image credit: The Weather Channel)

The Weather Channel app, an extension of the 24/7 forecasting cable network, is free for Android and an excellent Dark Sky alternative. This app offers a hearty amount of meteorological data, including temperature, wind and visibility on an hourly or daily basis, with an extended 10-day forecast available. Knowing the weather over a week in advance is useful for making plans, or packing for an upcoming trip.

Interactive maps on The Weather Channel app display the latest Doppler radar data to show rainfall and weather events and severe weather alerts. You can even get push notifications for when precipitation is expected in your area, which is a highlight of Dark Sky. Plus the app includes fun social sharing features for users to upload images, tweets, videos and photos.

Download The Weather Channel: Android

Emergency: Alerts (Free)

(Image credit: American Red Cross)

If you relied on Dark Sky for severe weather information, Emergency: Alerts from the American Red Cross is the best Dark Sky alternative for you. It's an app you don't hope to have to use, but you'll be glad you have it when disaster strikes.

Emergency: Alerts pays attention to critical weather developing around the world. It tracks everything from gulf hurricanes and floods to extreme desert heat and precarious winter storms. So not only will Emergency: Alerts monitor where you live, you can also get information on areas that hold people that are important to you.

The Emergency app offers customizable alerts and provides a map with shelter information in the event of an emergency. You can even use Emergency Alerts to make sure you're ready for a potential storm by scanning through the disaster preparedness plans within.

Download Emergency: Alerts: Android,

NOAA Radar Pro (Free)

(Image credit: Apalon Apps)

NOAA Radar Pro turns the table on Dark Sky by being free for Android users and paid for iOS ones. It supports the same real-time data features as Dark Sky, too. Weather can change in an instant, so NOAA Radar Pro alerts you when rain, snow or other nasty elements are headed your way. Animated radar images on an interactive app map provide an up-to-the-minute look at local conditions, along with the kind of detailed weather information you'd expect from a mobile app.

A noteworthy feature is NOAA Radar Pro's ability to send push notifications whenever a weather alert is issued for your area, so that you're never caught off guard by incoming snow storms, flood warnings or other dangerous conditions.

Download NOAA: Android

Looking for more? Check out the best Android apps to download now.