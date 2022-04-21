Best Buy PS5 restock now live — how to get your console

Best Buy is holding a PS5 restock right now. If you're still on the hunt for Sony's in-demand next-gen gaming console, the retailer has the PS5 in stock for $499 via this link.

Additionally, Best Buy also has Xbox Series X restock available. You can get the Xbox Series X for $499 via this link. Best of all, today's drops don't require any type of membership. This restock was first spotted by stock tracker Wario64.

Best Buy PS5 restock

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

Previously, Best Buy PS5 restocks required that your refresh the product page until you see the yellow "add to cart" button or a grey "please wait" button. However, Best Buy's new process places you in a queue. A pop-up windows says it'll "verify your account" and check for inventory. So, it pays to sign into your account asap.

If you see that the PS5 is no longer in stock, you might want to try again via an incognito browser window. Repeat the process until you (hopefully) manage to score a console.