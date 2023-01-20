Bengals vs Bills live stream: How to watch Divisional game of the NFL Playoffs online

This Bengals vs Bills live stream sets up a matchup between two of the NFL's top young quarterbacks. Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals overcome Josh Allen and the Bills? You'll need to watch this NFL live stream to find out.

Bengals vs Bills channel, start time The Bengals vs Bills live stream is Sunday, Jan. 22.

• Time — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT / 6 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals shocked the world by making it all the way to the Super Bowl. While they fell short of ultimate victory they tore through the 2022 season looking to get back to the big game with one of the NFL's top-scoring offenses. The Bengals' core of quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon and an elite wide receiver trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd can go up against any defense and hold their own, and were a big reason why the Bengals took the AFC North crown this season.

However, they're now facing a Buffalo Bills offense that may be even better. While they're not quite as loaded as the Bengals' offensive weapons, they're close. Plus quarterback Josh Allen can be a one-man wrecking crew at times, scoring seven rushing touchdowns and averaging over 47 rushing yards per game. Burrow may be a better passer than Allen, but Allen brings an element to his game that Burrow simply cannot match. Watching these two quarterbacks face off should be electric.

Of course, as important as the offense is, it's defense that wins championships — or so the saying goes. While the Bengals' defense has been good, the Bills' defense has been better in almost every facet. Importantly, they also make fewer mistakes, committing fewer penalties for less yards. If they can keep Burrow in check, it could be enough to give Buffalo the edge at home.

The Bengals and Bills faced off in Week 17 but the game ended without a result due to Damar Hamlin's medical emergency. The Action Network (opens in new tab) currently has the Bills as 5.5-point home favorites, with a -112 moneyline.

How to watch Bengals vs Bills live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Bengals vs Bills you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Bengals vs Bills live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Bengals vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Sunday (Jan. 22)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Bengals vs Bills live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Bengals vs Bills live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bengals vs Bills.

Bengals vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bengals vs Bills on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bengals vs Bills live stream starts at 7 p.m. GMT on SkySports NFL with the game kicking off at 8 p.m. GMT.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Bengals vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Bengals vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Bengals vs Bills live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Bengals vs Bills live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month