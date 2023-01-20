Cowboys vs 49ers live stream: How to watch Divisional game of the NFL Playoffs online

The Cowboys vs 49ers live stream features a Dallas team fresh off a dominant 31-14 Wild Card win over Tom Brady and the Bucs. In the win, quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns on 25-of-33 passing, but in this NFL live stream he faces a 49er defense that will be up for the challenge!

Cowboys vs 49ers channel, start time The Cowboys vs 49ers live stream airs Sunday (Jan. 22).

• Time — 6.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p.m. PT / 11.30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

When you have a defense like San Francisco’s you can afford to go through a season with three different starting quarterbacks and still post a 13-4 record. While change has been a constant on the offensive side of the ball for the Niners’ edge rusher Nick Bosa led a defense that allowed just 16.3 points-per-game and 300.6 yards-per-game, both are tops in the league. Bosa came away with 18.5 sacks this year to lead the league.

Niner’s rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been a pleasant surprise for the team. Despite being the last pick in this past NFL draft, Purdy has put up numbers many regular starters or high draft picks would be happy to have. He posted a 107-passer rating on the season, which would rank him first among all quarterbacks if he had enough starts to qualify. In last week’s 41-23 Wild Card win over the Seahawks, Purdy had a career day, throwing for 332 yards on 18-of-30 passing with three touchdowns.

When Jerry Jones hired Mike McCarthy to be the Cowboys’ head coach three seasons ago, he did it to get his historic franchise back on a Super Bowl track. In year one, McCarthy and the ‘boys struggled, winning just six games. Last season, they broke out and won the NFC East with a 12-5 record but were bounced out in the first round of the playoffs by the 49ers. Now, with another 12-5 season under their belt and a playoff win, they hope for a different outcome against San Fran.

Monday night, the Cowboys were a well-oiled machine against the Buccaneers and hope to carry that momentum into this match up. Dallas scored three touchdowns in the first half and a fourth touchdown of the game on their first possession of the third quarter. Their only negative came courtesy of kicker Brett Maher who missed four extra point attempts. Prescott told reporters after the game he talked to Maher and told him to “just let it go.”

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the 49ers as 3.5-point favorites against the Cowboys.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $55 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates. Your first month is half-off!

How to watch Cowboys vs 49ers live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Cowboys vs 49ers you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Cowboys vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs 49ers live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 22)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Cowboys vs 49ers live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab), as Sunday Ticket is over for the season. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Cowboys vs 49ers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cowboys vs 49ers.

Cowboys vs 49ers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Cowboys vs 49ers on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs 49ers live stream starts at 11.30 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Cowboys vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Cowboys vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Cowboys vs 49ers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Cowboys vs 49ers live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.