Belgium vs Italy live stream — how to watch the Euro 2020 quarter-final for free

Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 game starts tomorrow (Friday, July 2) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC One or stream via BBC iPlayer. Full channel details below.

The Belgium vs Italy live stream is almost here, and it's shaping up to be potentially the most fiercely fought Euro 2020 quarter-final match.

Belgium and Italy are two of the favorites to win Euro 2020 after both enjoyed impressive group stages. They now meet in the quarter-final, in a match that could be one of the best of the whole tournament so far. Belgium will be full of confidence after knocking out Portugal in the Round of 16, but Italy will be a tough opponent even if they needed extra time to beat Austria.

Belgium are currently facing something of an injury crisis, with star players Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard both 50/50 as to whether they'll be able to play. Fortunately for the Belgians, striker Romelu Lukaku is in such good form that they may have enough firepower to win even without two of their best players.

Italy romped to victory in the ground stages but looked leggy against Austria. Two extra-time goals eventually saw them squeak through to the quarter-finals, but it wasn't as convincing a win as many expected. Facing this Belgium team will be Roberto Mancini's toughest test yet and they'll need to be on top form to win.

Belgium vs Italy kicks off tomorrow (Friday, July 2) at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT) and you can watch the live stream anywhere in the world, for free.

Keep reading our guide to find out how, and don't forget to check our main How to watch Euro 2020 page for the full fixture list, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the Belgium vs Italy live stream for free

Every game in Euro 2020 is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., which has the added benefit of letting anyone watch for free, regardless of location. With one of the best VPN services, you can tune in to and enjoy free U.K. coverage from just about anywhere.

With the Belgium vs Italy live stream, for instance, you can watch for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online. However, you do need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Belgium vs Italy live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're not at home.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on plenty of devices, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, so it's completely risk-free.

How to watch the Belgium vs Italy live stream in the US

U.S. soccer fans can watch the Belgium vs Italy live stream on ESPN, so if you already get that channel as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the match starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, with coverage beginning 30 minutes before.

Cord cutters do have other options though, including Sling TV. The Sling Orange package, which costs $35 per month, comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 which will cover the whole Euro 2020 tournament.

Another possibility is Fubo.TV; it's more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but you happen to be in the U.S. currently, you can watch the Belgium vs Italy live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that this requires a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Belgium vs Italy live stream in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing the U.K. rights to Euro 2020's 51 games and the Belgium vs Italy live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. BST, and you can tune in at 7:30 p.m. for pre-game commentary and analysis.

If that sounds enticing but you're not currently in the U.K., you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — but you do need a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Belgium vs Italy live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Belgium vs Italy live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't in the country at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still watch a Belgium vs Italy live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Belgium vs Italy live stream in Australia

Optus Sport is the place to go for Euro 2020 games in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Belgium vs Italy live stream via its mobile or tablet apps, as well as on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently in Down Under, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

