How to watch Demon Slayer: Mugen Train online for free

Hop on board! It's time to watch Demon Slayer: Mugen Train online — and you don't even need to pay. Yes, you can join Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke as they look to assist the Flame Hashira Kyōjurō Rengoku, as he hunts a particularly troublesome demon.

For the uninitiated, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is a highly popular anime film that was one of the first movies to dominate the domestic box office once theaters re-opened in the states. It sits behind Pokemon the Movie in the list of top-grossing anime features in the U.S, with a global gross of approximately $475 million USD and counting.

Unfamiliar, but curious about the movie? It's the continuation of an anime series whose first season is currently on Netflix. A second season is coming, but there is no date.

How to watch Demon Slayer: Mugen Train for free

You can watch Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (aka Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) for free if you've never had a Funimation account before. The service gives 14-day free trials to new members, and Mugen Train is there for you right now.

As always, we recommend setting a reminder to make sure you remember to think about canceling your recurring bill, lest you spend $7.99 without realizing it. In this case, set an alarm for 12 days after you set up the account.

Funimation is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Brazil.

You can get a 14-day free trial of Funimation by signing up now. Funimation has much more than just Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, including top titles such as My Hero Academia, Fairy Tail, Cowboy Bebop, Attack on Titan and Dangaronpa.View Deal

How to stream Demon Slayer: Mugen Train with a VPN

If you're out of town and Funimation isn't available to watch in your current location, you can still watch Demon Slayer: Mugen Train — and you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. With the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch the new movie no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is our top choice. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And, heck, if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch Demon Slayer season 1

Skipped Demon Slayer season 1? Need to figure out what's going on in Mugen Train? Well, don't worry: the entire first season of Demon Slayer is on Netflix.

How to own Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is $14.99 on premium video on demand services, such as Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and YouTube.