Arsenal vs. Man United live stream: Watch two Premier League powers battle it out

Arsenal vs. Man United start time and channels You can watch Arsenal vs. Man United starting at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on Saturday (Jan. 30). NBC airs the match in the U.S., while Telemundo carries the Spanish language broadcast. In the U.K., Sky Sports has the coverage.

More than a decade ago, an Arsenal vs. Man United live stream was one of the biggest fixtures on the schedule, as both teams regularly contended for the Premier League title. That cooled off in the last decade, as the two teams struggled, but this season could mark a return to form for this rivalry.

After all, Manchester United enter this round of games just a point out of first place. And Arsenal has won four of its last five matches to rise up the table into the top 10. A Gunners win in this Arsenal vs. Man United clash could get the team closer to a return to the Champions League next year, while the Red Devils are hoping to leap back into the pole position for the Premier League title.

So plenty is at stake when Arsenal face Man United this Saturday, and you won't want to miss this match. And we can tell you exactly where to find an Arsenal vs. Man United live stream.

How to use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs. Man United

If you find yourself some place where the Arsenal vs. Man United is readily available, a virtual private network, or VPN, can help you out. With a VPN, you can disguise your location, making it seem as if you're surfing the web from anywhere. That gives you access to the streaming services that normally would be unavailable in your region.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

Arsenal vs. Man United live streams in the U.S.

It won't be hard to find the Arsenal vs. Man United broadcast in the U.S. NBC is airing the match, so all you need is a TV and one of the best TV antennas. Likewise, Telemundo airs the match, too, with the Spanish language broadcast available on free-to-air TV.

To live stream Arsenal vs. Man United, you can head to NBC's website or fire up the NBC app (Android, iOS). You will need to login with your cable provider's credentials, though, so this option isn't available to cord cutters.

You can also stream the match with the help of a streaming service that lets you sign into NBC's streaming options. Either SlingTV or Fubo.TV would do the trick. Sling is the cheaper option, even after a price hike to its monthly rate, while Fubo.TV includes more channels for its $65/month price.

Sling.TV: Sling is available in either Blue or Orange packages of channels, each of which costs $35 a month. NBC is available in select markets via Sling Blue.View Deal

Fubo.TV: Fubo.TV: You get more than 100 channels with Fubo, including NBC and Telemundo, and a seven-day free trial lets you try out the service. You can record matches to watch later with Fubo's Cloud DVR feature.View Deal

Arsenal vs. Man United live streams in the UK

UK viewers can watch Arsenal vs. Man United live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 5 p.m. GMT, with kick-off 30 minutes later.

To watch games on Sky, you can either sign up for a Sky Sports package or get a £9.99 day pass through Now TV.

Arsenal vs. Man United live streams in Canada

Canadians wanting to live stream Arsenal vs. Man United should turn to DAZN, the exclusive home of the Premier League in Canada. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Arsenal vs. Man United live streams in other regions

Here are some of the other channels airing Arsenal vs. Man United in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: ESPN Brasil, GUIGO

ESPN Brasil, GUIGO India: Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1

Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1 Indonesia: Mola TV, Mola TV App, mola.tv

Mola TV, Mola TV App, mola.tv Ireland: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: Rush

For more Arsenal vs. Man United live streams, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.