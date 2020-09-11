Apple Watch SE confirmed for Sept. 15 event — what to expect

The Apple Watch 6 might not be the only new wearable coming next week. An Apple Watch SE — or more affordable Apple Watch model — will be announced during the September 15 Time Flies event, according to an Apple tipster.

Though this isn't the first instance we've heard of a so-called Apple Watch SE, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser just provided the possible specs of the rumored budget edition.

The leaker says the Apple Watch SE will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes and be stripped off some of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 4's key features.

Although the Apple Watch SE will sport the Series 4's design, it will not feature the category-changing ECG monitor. It also will not support the always-on display feature found on the Series 5.

It sounds like the Apple Watch SE is essentially a replacement for the Apple Watch Series 3, which has remained on sale for $199. Instead of reviving the Series 4 at a discount, or continue selling the Series 3, it's possible Apple is introducing a new system for its Apple Watch lineup.

Whether this budget version adopts the SE branding used for the iPhone SE (the $399 smartphone that packs iPhone 11 power in an iPhone 8-shaped shell) or follows the iPhone 12 branding is unknown.

Prosser suggests the budget model could be called the Apple Watch, while the next-generation model we've been waiting for could be called the Apple Watch Pro.

If the Apple Watch or Apple Watch SE starts at $199 like the Series 3 has for the last year, we could be looking at the most impressive affordable smartwatch yet.

Meanwhile, the flagship Apple Watch 6 will have both an always-on display and ECG reader. It's also rumored to get an SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen monitoring, and a slightly larger battery. We could see Apple swap the digital crown for a flush navigation sensor, too.