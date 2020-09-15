Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch SE: Which smartwatch should you buy?

Apple has not one, but two new smartwatches: the Apple Watch 6 and the Apple Watch SE, the latter of which is a mid-tier model that will replace the Apple Watch Series 5 in the company's lineup.

However, the Apple Watch 6 has new features such as SPO2 monitoring, while the more affordable Apple Watch SE has lower-end specs while retaining some key features. So which Apple Watch is best for you? We'll compare the Apple Watch 6 vs. the Apple Watch SE to help you make the best decision.

Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch SE: Specs at a glance

Apple Watch 6 Apple Watch SE Starting price $399 $279 Size(s) 40, 44mm 40, 44mm Display Always-on n/a Processor S6 S5 Heart rate monitor Yes Yes SPO2 monitor Yes No ECG sensor Yes No Sleep tracking Yes Yes Battery Life 18 hours 18 hours

Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch SE: Price

The Apple Watch 6 will start at $399 for the GPS version, while the Apple Watch SE will cost $279.

If you want a watch with LTE built in, the Apple Watch 6 will start at $499, while the Apple Watch SE will start at $329.

Both models are available in a 40mm and 44mm case size.

Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch SE: Design

(Image credit: Apple)

While both of the new Apple Watches retain the rounded square design as all other models, the Apple Watch 6 will have a brighter display with an always-on feature. It should be especially noticeable outdoors, as Apple says it's 2.5 times brighter. Additionally, the Series 6 will come in a few new colors, including blue and red, and will be available in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium, whereas the Apple Watch SE will come only in aluminum.

(Image credit: Apple)

Inside, the Apple Watch 6 will have a faster processor that's up to 20 percent faster than the S5 chip in the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch 5. However, both devices will share an always-on altimeter, gyroscope, compass, and GPS.

Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch SE: Health features

(Image credit: Apple)

The biggest difference in terms of health features between the Apple Watch 6 and the SE is the SpO2 sensor, which measures the amount of oxygen in your blood. Low levels could be an indicator of issues such as sleep apnea, and has also been linked to Covid-19. SpO2 sensors are already in other sports watches from Garmin and others, but have been used primarily for fitness-related functions. Its inclusion in the Apple Watch 6 means that Apple is looking at it more as a health-related indicator.

The Apple Watch 6 also has an ECG monitor, while the SE does not. Shared health and fitness features include fall detection, noise level detection, emergency SOS, and international emergency calling.

Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch SE: Battery life

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple did not share the battery life of the Apple Watch 6 nor the SE, so we expect both to have around 18 hours, just like the Series 5. However, the Series 6 has fast charging, so you'll be able to fully juice the watch in about 90 minutes.

Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch SE: Key differences

When choosing between the Apple Watch 6 and the Apple Watch SE, your ultimate decision will be if you want to spend an extra $120 for a brighter display with an always-on option, an ECG monitor, and an SpO2 sensor.

Still, the Apple Watch SE feels like an odd compromise between the $399 Apple Watch Series 6 and the $199 Apple Watch 3, which has fewer features but the right price for someone looking for a budget smartwatch.