Amazon Prime Early Access sale: Everything we know about Prime Day 2

Get ready for the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Rumors of a second Prime Day have been circling on the internet since June. Additionally, here at Tom's Guide we've received pitches about a major retail event Amazon is calling the Prime Early Access sale.

The event is said to take place in mid-October. Otherwise, little is known about this event. Last October, Amazon launched its first ever Epic Daily Deals event, which lasted for the entirety of October. Shoppers were able to take advantage of Amazon deals on tech, home decor, apparel, and kitchen appliances.

With Black Friday deals starting earlier every year, the Prime Early Access sale could also be a kickstart to the holidays. Here's everything we know so far about Amazon's rumored fall event.

What is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is the fall version of Prime Day. Although full details of the event aren't known, based on last year's Epic Daily Deals event, it's likely we'll see sitewide deals on consumer electronics, apparel, kitchen appliances, toys and more.

A marketing pitch we received at Tom's Guide suggests that the Prime Early Access sale will begin in mid-October. So although last year's event lasted from October 1 through October 31, it appears that the the Prime Early Access sale will last a shorter period of time.

Who can shop the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

Last year's Epic Daily Deals event was open to all shoppers. However, the Prime Early Access sale implies this year's sale could be exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free Prime membership (opens in new tab) trial that will last 30 days.

Will there be alternative Prime Early Access sales?

Given the secrecy behind the Prime Early Access sale, it's unlikely that other retailers will offer competing sales. However, in the past we've seen retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy price match Amazon. Although nothing is confirmed, we'll be keeping an eye on Amazon's biggest competitors to see if any of them launch alternate sales.

How to prepare for Prime Early Access sale

Given its name — it's likely Amazon's October sale will be a Prime member-only event. If you you're not a Prime member, you can wait for Amazon to confirm the event and then sign up for a free Prime membership (opens in new tab) . The free trial lasts 30 days, which should be more than enough time to take advantage of Amazon's sale.

Don't buy any Amazon devices just yet. As we've seen during Prime Day, Amazon loves to offer sales on its own gear (e.g. Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite). We suggest waiting until the Prime Early Access sale begins to make any Amazon hardware purchases.

Can I get a free Amazon Prime membership?

If you're not a Prime member, you can take advantage of the retailer's free Amazon Prime trials. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) or a free 6-month trial if you're a student (opens in new tab). Additionally, EBT and government assistance recipients can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) and get 50% off their membership should they keep it.