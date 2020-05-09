AirPods Studio is Apple's Bose-killing headphones — and here's the price

Apple's new over-ear headphones now have a name: AirPods Studio. The company is expected to release its first true competitors to Bose and Sony this year in Apple's quest to offer the best noise cancelling headphones yet.

The leak from Apple analyst Jon Prosser comes via Twitter, where he says the AirPods Studio will cost $349. That's $50 less than the $399 list price for the Bose 700 headphones. But what are you going to get for your money?

A previous report in Bloomberg says that Apple will offer a pair of over-ear headphones with noise cancellation. There will be one version focused on high-fashion and another model focused on fitness. However, both headphones would offer swappable ear pads and headphone padding, something Bose does not offer.

Looks like Apple is sticking with the “AirPods” branding for their new over-ear headphones. AirPods StudioCodename: B515$349May 9, 2020

The fashion-focuses AirPods Studio will be crafted of 'leather-like fabrics' while the sport headphones would have more 'breathable materials'. In addition, the AirPods Studio may have a retro aesthetic, with oval-sharped ear cups that are joined to the headband by thin, metal arms.

There have been previous reports that Apple would be offering an AirPods X targeted at the fitness crowd, so it's very possible that the AirPods Studio is the true Bose competitor while the AirPods X will have its own name and identity. In a response on the Twitter thread, Prosser confirmed that the AirPods X "are sports oriented and won't be coming until later in the year."

So when can we expect the AirPods Studio to release? With Apple's WWDC 2020 virtual event now scheduled for June 22nd, it's possible could launch the headphones then, but in a previous tweet Prosser said that new AirPods where ready to ship and "could drop at any time."