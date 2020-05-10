Massive iPhone 12 leak just revealed all the new features

The latest iPhone 12 leak just might be the biggest yet. A new video from EverythingApplePro featuring reporting from reliable tipster Max Weinbach seemingly confirms a huge display upgrade for Apple's next iPhone, as well as some notable camera and Face ID improvements.

As reported on by 9to5Mac, the biggest iPhone change outlined in the video is the iPhone 12's 120Hz ProMotion display, which is rumored to be exclusive to the 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro series. The ProMotion screens will feature dynamic refresh rate switching, meaning they can bounce between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on what you're doing on your phone.

For example, 120Hz mode might be activated while you play games or watch movies, while the phone may default to 60Hz for more basic tasks like composing emails or jotting down notes. This should help maintain your iPhone 12's endurance, as we already know that 120Hz displays can be a big battery drain based on our Galaxy S20 testing.

Speaking of battery, EverythingApplePro claims that the biggest iPhone 12 Pro model could have a battery larger than 4,400mAh. That means we could be looking at a big jump from the 3,969mAh pack fround in the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

According to Weinbach, the Face ID sensor will be shrinking down for the iPhone 12, lining up with previous rumors we've heard about a smaller notch. But there's also some new information -- Apple's face scanner could have a wider-angle lens for face unlocks from multiple positions, as well as new algorithms for tracking specific facial features more accurately.

And then there are the cameras. Weinbach's reporting claims that the iPhone 12 will have 2 to 3 times better autofocus than previous models, as well as better subject detection and slow-motion performance under low light. You can also expect a telephoto zoom upgrade from 2x to 3x optical zoom, which should allow for much clearer zoom shots.

Thanks to the iPhone 12's rumored LiDAR depth sensor (which appeared on the recent iPad Pro 2020), the new phone should have a significantly better portrait mode for photos and videos. The prototyping for the iPhone 12 is reportedly a bit behind schedule to do how advanced the phone's new camera system is, though it's unclear if this will push the phone out of its expected September 2020 launch window.

Most iPhone 12 rumors peg the phone launching in four variations this fall, including two standard models at 5.4 and 6.1 inches and two iPhone 12 Pro models at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. The higher-end models should get 5G connectivity, and all are expected to feature OLED screens. We've still got many months to go until the iPhone 12's expected release, so expect even more big leaks to pop up in the meantime.