5 best new movies to stream this week on HBO Max, Netflix and more

A new week means new movies are hitting streaming services, and we've got a massive new release this week. Because on top of an interesting new documentary coming to Netflix that will get your recent-nostalgia pumping, HBO Max is delivering one of the biggest movies of the year, at no extra charge. How could they be two of the best streaming services if they weren't serving up new and compelling films?

Yes, folks, you can finally watch The Batman on HBO Max. But what if you already saw the nearly-three-hour-long action flick? Or what about after you've finished it? The good news there is that documentary fans are being super-served this week, as are dads and Liam Neeson fans who want more action.

So, whether you want your escapism with a side of "surf's up!" or you love your vinyl record collection (or want to understand those who do), we've got a whole week's worth of movies for you to watch. And before you know it? The weekend will be here, and we'll have another set of new shows and movies to watch this weekend.

Without further previews, let's break down the five movies you should watch this week:

The Batman (HBO Max)

The biggest movie new to streaming this week is one of the biggest of the year, as Matt Reeves' The Batman swoops down from the rafters of Gotham's most corrupt corners and onto HBO Max. Its timely arrival (Marvel movies take much longer than the 44 days we waited for this streaming date) may feel thankfully novel to some, and we hope everyone else will follow this pattern.

The Batman focuses on the chaos taking place in year two of Bruce Wayne's work to become the caped crusader defending an ever-crime infested Gotham City. While Gotham's elites are focused on the current mayoral election, a new criminal scourge known as The Riddler (Paul Dano) is terrorizing the police, trying to unravel a conspiracy. And while Batman/Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) is trying his best to stop the criminal epidemic, he keeps finding connections between the criminal underbelly and those in power in Gotham. While interrogating Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot (Colin Farrell as a proto-Penguin), Batman makes a new friend in Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz, who thrills as Catwoman) who is trying to solve her own mystery and get some revenge.

Arguably a little long at 2 hours and 56 minutes, The Batman is filled with great performances, including John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

Stream it now on HBO Max

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Netflix)

For everyone who didn't live through the Abercrombie era, and for those who want a big dose of nostalgia? Netflix's latest documentary dives into the problematic nature of one of the most popular clothing brands of the last decades.

Not only does White Hot look at A&F's (relatively normal) strategic appeal of being a brand made for the cool kids, it also examines the brand's extremely exclusionary marketing. It's called "White Hot" for a reason, as Abercrombie employees needed to fit a very specific look. And that's an image that didn't allow for dreadlocks, for example. And then they acted like they weren't racist, but that the people who they let go weren't cool enough.

The A&F controversy even went to the Supreme Court.

Stream it now on Netflix

Blacklight

Liam Neeson, after starring in the Taken movies, has built a brand with a specific audience. And his latest film is finally coming to streaming. His latest, Blacklight, finds Neeson playing Travis Block, a "fixer" who does the dirty work for the government. And while Block wants to hang things up after looking at his past, it doesn't seem like his bosses want to let him go. Even if he wants to focus on being a better grandfather.

Block's moral code comes under more scrutiny when he learns about a program called Operation Unity, which isn't bridging any divides. Instead, Operation Unity, which is tied to Block's own boss at the FBI, is killing civilians. And guess who has to stop them?

Sure, Father's Day is two months away, but is it ever a bad time for a good old-fashioned thriller practically made for dads?

Stream it now on Amazon and other video on demand services

Girls Can't Surf

Yes, there was even a glass ceiling in surfing. In the 1980's men were the pro surfers and the women were relegated to being eye-candy. And while that fact may sound depressingly familiar, the documentary Girls Can't Surf brings a strong sense of humor to mock how bad things were while explaining how and why things changed. And how women made about half as much as men did.

Fortunately, things actually got better, and equality came for the wave riders. Girls Can't Surf looks like a funny and informative blast from the past that may remind you about how the problems faced by the USWNT in soccer. Along the way, you'll also learn how competitors had to keep their sexuality private in order to survive.

Stream it now on Amazon and other video on demand services

Vinyl Nation

Four days before Record Store Day 2022 — when tons of exclusive, limited-release printings hit shelves — the revitalized world of vinyl record collectors is hitting streaming. Vinyl Nation looks to capture this scene, as well as trace the history of the industry and how it almost died completely.

Sure, record stores were faced with bleak times when MP3s became the thing, but it turns out this practically led to the rise of vinyl. Because while some people are OK with renting their music library from Spotify or Apple Music, the lack of ownership gave others a want for a stronger connection to their collections. To own their music in beloved artifacts.

Stream it now on Amazon and other video on demand services