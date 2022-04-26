How to watch The Offer online — release date and time, trailer and cast

When you watch The Offer online with Paramount Plus, you'll find out if the streaming service finally has a show too good to refuse?

The Offer release date and time The Offer debuts on Thursday (April 26).

• Time — 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

This 10-part miniseries, one of the first big shows that was announced when Paramount Plus was revealed, charts a story about The Godfather films (did you know you'll be able to watch The Godfather movies online on Paramount Plus?) that's never been told on screen before.

That's the story of producer Albert S. Ruddy (played here by Miles Teller), who found the process of making The Godfather more than a little complicated. And his lie that he'd actually read the book is barely the tip of Ruddy's troubles.

From bringing in an amazing cast for the project to finding the right director for the job (Dan Fogler's version of Francis Ford Coppola looks amazing), Ruddy's quest to make one of the most beloved and acclaimed movies of all time had a lot of ups.

Unfortunately, mafia don Joe Colombo (played by Giovanni Ribisi) was a wrench in the plans. Voicing concerns about The Godfather painting a bad stereotypical image of Italian Americans, Colombo intimidates Ribisi into finding a solution.

Here's what you need to watch The Offer online.

How to watch The Offer online anywhere on Earth

How to watch The Offer in the US

The Offer's first three episodes premiere on Thursday, April 28 at 3 a.m. ET. It is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, which will be released weekly on Thursdays.

How to watch The Offer online in the UK

We've got some bad news for the Brits who want to watch The Offer. Paramount Plus has yet to launch in the U.K. (it's due this summer).

How to watch The Offer online in Canada

Unlike the situation across the pond, our neighbors to the north are able to watch The Offer on Paramount Plus. It debuts on the same day as it does in the U.S.. Paramount Plus costs $5.99 CAD in Canada.

How to watch The Offer online in Australia

Good news! Since Australia is one of the growing number of regions where Paramount Plus is available, you can watch the The Offer down under. There, it costs AU$8.99 per month or AU$89.99 per year.

The Offer trailer

In The Offer's trailer, we see that news on the Paramount Pictures lot is not good. Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) is told that the studio is in jeopardy. And then he lies himself into a situation where he's going to wind up in charge of The Godfather. Unfortunately, the process of making The Godfather was just as lethal as any random scene in the film.

The Offer cast

Miles Teller (Whiplash) stars as Albert S. Ruddy, who claims he's read The Godfather in order to become one of its producers. Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) co-stars as Bettye McCartt, his assistant. But our favorite bit of casting is Giovanni Ribisi as mob boss. Joe Colombo.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Matthew Goode as Robert Evans

Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola

Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn

Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus

Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo