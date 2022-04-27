How to watch Under the Banner of Heaven online — release date and time, trailer and cast

When you watch Under the Banner of Heaven online this week, you dive into a true crime double-homicide. Yes, if that title is familiar, Hulu has indeed adapted Jon Krakauer's best-selling book into a new series starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Under the Banner of Heaven start time, channel • Date — Under the Banner of Heaven releases Thursday, April 28

• Time — 3 a.m. ET

• U.S. — Watch on Hulu

• U.K., Can. Aus. and others — Watch on the Disney Plus Star Channel

Under the Banner of Heaven is set in 1984, and follows soft-spoken detective Jeb Pyre (Garfield), whose devout Mormon faith is shaken by what he finds in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley of Utah. Pyre is here to investigate the death of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter.

The town is so quaint and nice that Pyre is the kind of detective who thought his community didn't even need to lock its doors. While townsfolk tell Pyre to stop digging, his discoveries go past those two.

Once Pyre gets to the root of the story, he reveals hidden truths about the origin of the LDS religion, facts that rock Pyre's core.

How to watch Under the Banner of Heaven in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Under the Banner of Heaven beginning on Thursday (April 28) at 3 a.m. ET on Hulu. Yes, even though Under the Banner of Heaven is an FX show, it's also a Hulu exclusive. Weird, eh?

Future episodes will be released weekly for the remainder of the eight-episode season.

How to watch Under the Banner of Heaven in the UK, Canada, Australia and Ireland

Since Hulu isn't international, the Disney Plus Star Channel is going to be how people around the world — in Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore — watch Under the Banner of Heaven.

The series debuts Thursday (April 28).

Under the Banner of Heaven trailer

Cops see a whole lot of grisly crime scenes, but the Under the Banner of Heaven trailer kicks off by showing how one officer is unable to hold it together as he photographs evidence. We then meet Jeb Pyre (Garfield) who we hear praying for guidance from the lord while we see him exploring the same crime scene. The trailer also shows how this town is seemingly a bit too quaint for the crimes that are at hand.

Under the Banner of Heaven cast

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick...BOOM!) leads Under the Banner of Heaven's cast as the pious Detective Jeb Pyre, whose religion isn't helping him a whole lot during a particularly disturbing case. Sam Worthington (Avatar) plays primary suspect Ron Lafferty.