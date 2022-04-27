It's almost finally time to watch Made for Love season 2, as HBO Max is on yet another hot streak. The sophomore season of the series finds Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti) doing the last thing we would have expected last season.

Yes, Hazel is going back to live with her manipulative husband Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen) — who put a high-powered computer chip in her head without telling her. A chip, that if you don't remember, can allow him to see through her point of view, and monitor her emotions.

Of course, Hazel only made this decision for the sake her her father Herbert (Ray Romano), who is still in "a relationship" with the sex doll he named Diane. While Hazel is back with Byron, she's going to be helping out with the company, or more specifically its PR.

Not only is Byron on trial — and Hazel will be called to testify about what kind of husband he is — but there are more secretive investigations going on. Jay (Sarunas J. Jackson) is an undercover agent who is going inside Gogol Inc to try and work with Hazel.

Unfortunately for Hazel, HBO Max's press release for the new season states that she and Byron will "become ensnared by Gogol’s newest revolutionary (and dangerous) technology," as the Made for Love writers have more up their sleeves in season 2.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Made for Love season 2 (plus the show's trailer and cast details).

How to watch Made for Love season 2 in the U.S.

In the U.S., Made for Love season 2 premieres tomorrow (Thursday, April 28) at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

Season 2 consists of eight episodes, which will drop weekly on Thursdays.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

HBO Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

Can you watch Made for Love season 2 in Canada?

While Canadians don't have access to HBO Max, they may be able to watch Made for Love season 2 on Prime Video, just not at the same time as everyone else. Made for Love's first season hit Prime Video UK on April 16, the day after its April 15 finale.

Made for Love season 2 will conclude on May 19, so Prime Video could get the show as early as May 20.

If you're away from home, though, you can access your favorite paid service from Canada with the help of the best VPN services.

Can you watch Made for Love season 2 in the UK?

Unfortunately, Brits don't get HBO Max, and it's unclear if there's going to be a way to watch Made for Love season 2 in the U.K.

Travelers can access all their paid services with the help of the best VPN services, such as Express VPN.

How to watch Made for Love season 2 in Australia

Aussies have a good situation here. The streamer Stan gets Made for Love season 2 on the same day (April 28) as everyone else, but they've also got a 30-day free trial. Stan costs $10 AUD per month for the Basic plan, and as much as $19 AUD for 4K streaming.

Made for Love season 2 trailer

The Made for Love season 2 trailer finds Hazel still asking the same question: how long is she going to have to wait for that chip to be taken out of her head. Then, we jump to a lovely (and one-sided) conversation with Herbert and Diane. Billy then tells her she'll need to spend 12 weeks with him in order to go free. Soon thereafter, we learn how Billy's being targeted by the government.

Made for Love season 2 cast

The cast of Made for Love season 2 is, again, led by Cristin Milioti as Hazel Green, a woman who was trying her best to escape from her husband Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen). Unfortunately, he's a tech billionaire, and her father Herbert (Ray Romano) needs Gogol's help to live.

Here is the full set of Made for Love season 2 cast regulars: