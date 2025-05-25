DreamCloud, Nectar & Brooklyn Bedding — these are the 3 most luxurious mattresses under $1,000 in the Memorial Day sales
Make the most of your budget with these luxury-feeling mattresses. They're all under $1,000 for a queen
A luxury mattress can easily set you back $1,800 or more (just take a look at our best luxury mattress guide). But fear not: you can get a touch of luxury with a budget of $1,000 — if you know where (and when) to look. And we do...
We've seen a handful of deals in the Memorial Day mattress sales that will get you a quality, luxury-style mattress for under $1,000. In fact, our top recommendation comes in well under that: the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is only $649 for a queen at DreamCloud — and it's one of the best mattresses we've tested this year.
If you want to splurge on your sleep and indulge in ultimate comfort, you can get $400 off our number one mattress, the Saatva Classic, with our special deal. It starts at $999 for a twin (but a queen is $1,699). Otherwise, here are our top three luxury-style mattresses for under $1,000.
1. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid (queen): $649 at DreamCloud
The best hybrid mattresses combine foam and steel springs to create a delicate balance of cushioning and support, and the DreamCloud Hybrid gets that almost spot-on, despite its lower-mid-range price tag. In our DreamCloud Mattress review, we found it comfortable in all sleeping positions (even if our side-sleeping testers needed a bit of time to break it in), while its support earned high marks from our reviewer with back pain. The current DreamCloud mattress sale is nothing special for Memorial Day, but at $649, a queen is slightly cheaper than it was Black Friday ($665). At either price, it's exceptional value for money.
2. Nectar Premier Memory Foam mattress (queen): $949 at Nectar
Nectar's Premier Memory Foam Mattress recently rocketed to the top spot in our best memory foam mattress guide, and for good reason. It's 13 inches tall and uses thick, high-density foams to create a sumptuous, body hugging feel. In our Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress review, we describe it as "luxurious and plush," and particularly comfortable for side sleepers. It doesn't have the show-stopping finish of your typical luxury mattress, but that's a minor quibble at a price of $949 for a queen. If you do have a bigger budget and want an even more sumptuous memory foam mattress, consider the Saatva Contour5.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (50,000+ reviews)
3. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress (queen): $1,332 now $932.40 at Brooklyn Bedding
The CopperFlex range from Brooklyn Bedding has been designed to offer "affordable luxury" and it delivers on that promise straight out the box: this mattress is immediately comfortable. It impressed us throughout our Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress review process. The GlacioTex cover disperses heat on a par with some of the best cooling mattresses we've tested, while the quilted cover is plush and cushioning. There's 30% off in the Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale, which makes it more affordable than usual (a queen is down to $932 from $1,332) and it comes with a 120-night trial and lifetime warranty.
