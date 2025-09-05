Want to put a mattress topper on a memory foam mattress? Avoid the 3 mistakes I made

Looking for a mattress topper? These are our top 11 picks (Image credit: Future) If you're looking for a mattress topper to soften, cool down, or firm up your mattress, these are the best mattress toppers we've tested to rescue your bed.

While memory foam beds can provide excellent comfort and support, I can understand why they're not for everyone.

They have their body-cradling benefits and budget-friendly prices, but some may find their heat-trapping tendencies and sink-in softness uncomfortable. And that's where a bed topper comes in.

Mattress toppers can transform your bed by adding softness, firmness, and in some cases, cooling. You can even make your older bed feel more like the top-rated beds in our best mattresses of 2025 guide, thanks to many luxury brands such as Saatva and Helix launching their own bed toppers, too.

However, I know from experience that some mattress toppers work better on memory foam than others — and can make a memory foam bed even worse. So, here's how to avoid the three mistakes I made when choosing a mattress topper to put on a memory foam mattress for the first time.

If your bed is beyond saving, though, a topper won't be enough; browse for something new in this month's mattress sales instead.

What is a mattress topper and why would you put one on a memory foam bed?

A mattress topper is a thick slab of memory or latex foam that you place on top of your mattress to change the way its surface feels. Mattress toppers are typically designed to soften a mattress, but you can also get firmer ones to add more support.

Most toppers also have hypoallergenic or antimicrobial materials that make an older bed more hygienic and refreshing, along with cooling or temperature-regulating materials.

For as popular as they are, memory foam mattresses are notorious for trapping body heat — although the best memory foam mattresses today often use cooling tech to offset heat retention — and the body-cradling "hug" of the foam is often likened to quicksand, which won't appeal to everyone.

If you feel your memory foam mattress sleeps too warm or you feel stuck, rather than soothed, by its body-contouring sink, you may turn to a cooling or firm mattress topper.

However, before you start browsing, consider my general advice on how to choose the right mattress topper to make your bed sleepable again.

3 mistakes when choosing a mattress topper for a memory foam bed

1. Using a memory foam or down mattress topper

The great thing about mattress toppers is, just like the best mattresses in a box, they come in all different price tiers, designs, and materials. However, most mattress toppers are made of memory foam.

Now, memory foam mattress toppers are great — they're often dense and thick enough to make a huge impact on any mattress. They usually last about five years before they need to be replaced.

But, there is a major caveat: memory foam toppers shouldn't be put on all-foam beds, only spring mattresses or spring-and-foam mattresses like the ones in our best hybrid mattress guide.

I once put a memory foam mattress topper on my all-foam mattress, and it was the worst few nights of sleep I ever had. It was stuffy, warm, and unsupportive — there were too many comfort foam layers and no airflow-boosting springs or coils for support and breathability.

As for down toppers (also known as microfiber or down alternative toppers), I just have one thing to say: Avoid. Not just for memory foam beds, but for every type of bed. These things are little more than thin, flimsy mattress pads that won't make a difference to any mattress.

What to buy instead: Opt for a latex foam mattress topper. These natural or organic mattress toppers use sustainable latex foam to add a springy, responsive, and supportive feel to claustrophobic sink-in soft memory foam beds, and they sleep naturally cooler, too.

2. Choosing the wrong height

Mattress toppers can be thick, no matter the material, so the general rule of thumb is to pick a mattress that's between 2 to 4 inches — nothing more, nothing less.

However, if you already have a tall mattress (over 12"), then you may want to choose a 2" latex mattress topper so your bed doesn't become too tall. I've put 3" toppers on mattresses that were already a foot tall, and didn't enjoy sleeping so high from the floor (or having to buy extra-deep fitted sheets).

Most memory foam mattresses are around 10" tall, so you can use a 3" or 4" topper if your bed is around (or under) average height.

You can read more about choosing the right topper height in our guide to how thick a mattress topper should be.