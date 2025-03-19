After spending roughly 10 years snoozing on a budget-friendly innerspring mattress, I assumed many of my sleep issues were inherent to me, and not the fault of the bed.

That all changed when I upgraded my mattress and discovered I could regularly get a good eight hours and wake up without back pain. My new mattress supports my body and my rest, supercharging my sleep with minimal effort.

A year later and my mattress is as dreamy as ever. If you're ready to make the change, our guide to the best mattress of 2025 can help you find the right choice for your sleep needs. Below, I've rounded up why upgrading my mattress is the best thing I've done for my sleep...

How I found the right mattress for me

When choosing a new mattress, my primary focus is sleep style. I'm a stomach sleeper and as this position can strain your back, I need a bed with ample support at the spine.

However, position isn't everything; I also need a mattress that suits my sleep preferences.

(Image credit: Future)

I like freedom to move around and a bit of bounce to my bed, which means the sink-in feel found in many of the best memory foam mattresses is off the table. I also sit on the side of my bed when getting ready in the morning, so edge support is a must.

I've been sleeping on the Simba Earth Escape Mattress for the past year (barring occasional breaks to test some of the best mattresses in a box.) In that time, I've noticed a definite improvement in my sleep habits...

Simba Earth Escape Mattress: from £1,199 at Simba

Crafted from wool, microcoils and a spring base, the Simba Earth combines its firm feel and ample support with a luxurious finish. Despite the unusual materials (there isn't a single foam layer), in our Simba Earth Escape Mattress review we found it comfortable for back and stomach sleeping. Simba mattress sales are rare and a double will set you back £1,699 at RRP, but right now you can claim a free pillow and mattress protector (plus a 10-year guarantee and 100-night trial.) Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★★ (52 reviews)

The 5 ways my sleep has changed since switching to a luxury mattress

1. It's easier to get comfortable in bed

It should take around 10 to 20 minutes to fall asleep, but on my old mattress, I used to spend at least that time struggling to get comfortable.

The biggest issue was pressure build-up. Even after settling into a cozy position, within a few moments I'd inevitably need to change the angle of my arm or shift the weight off my hip.

(Image credit: Future)

But I don't have to fight my new mattress just to find a position I can lie in for more than a handful of minutes. It suits my sleep style, so I can lie down and enjoy relief straight away.

This immediate comfort has many benefits, including the fact I no longer have to massage life back into my arm every morning. But the primary advantage is after climbing into bed, my priority is sleep — not getting comfortable.

2. Mornings feel fresher

Sleep is a time for restoration but on my old mattress it often felt as if aches and pains were exacerbated overnight, not soothed.

My shoulders and lower back bore the brunt of the issue, as my sagging mattress couldn't keep them supported. My muscles had to work against the dips in the bed and the result was achy mornings.

As a stomach sleeper, this was a particular problem. I've slept on some of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers and the one thing they all have in common is enhanced lumbar support.

(Image credit: Future)

The best hybrid mattresses use springs to create full-body support and on my new mattress, I can feel this sturdy layer holding my body at the correct angle.

As my body isn't overworked I can enjoy better quality rest. And, in turn, wake up feeling refreshed.

3. Less tossing and turning

Since upgrading my mattress I can climb into bed, get comfortable and stay in one position for most of the night, with minimal restless movement.

It was a different story on my old mattress. Because the support level wasn't right, I had to move around frequently if I wanted to remain comfortable.

This led to regular nighttime wake-ups, and while it's not unusual to briefly wake up in the night, these restless periods could be disruptive.

(Image credit: Future)

I'm never going to get into bed and lie in the same position overnight (and as a stomach sleeper, it's a good thing that I shift onto my side.) But since upgrading my bed, I've found my movements don't disturb my sleep. I simply adjust position and drift right back off.

4. No more waking up sweaty

Temperature is closely linked to our circadian rhythms, and your body has learned to associate warmth with being awake. The best cooling mattresses aim to keep the temperatures down, so you won't wake up covered in sweat.

I'm not a particularly hot sleeper, but my old mattress could transform even a mild night into a stifling cocoon.

My upgraded mattress uses naturally breathable materials and open springs to enhance air flow, preventing warmth from becoming trapped. It stays a neutral temperature during winter and even on a hot summer's evening, heat can disperse for a pleasant overnight feel.

5. I want to take care of my mattress

I'll hold my hands up and say part of the reason my old mattress was in poor condition was because I didn't take care of it. I changed the sheets and blotted spills, but that was the full extent of my mattress upkeep.

(Image credit: Future)

But luxury mattresses look as inviting as they feel, so I want to keep my bed in good condition.

Regular mattress cleaning helps maintain the quality of the materials for enhanced longevity. It also prevents a build-up of dust and moisture, both of which appeal to pests (I don't want my mattress to become a haven for bed bugs.)

So while cleaning my mattress won't immediately make me doze off, it should benefit my sleep in the long run.