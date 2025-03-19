I've been using a luxury mattress for a year and my sleep is better than ever — here's why

Features
By published

5 ways changing my mattress has improved my sleep

Two people sit on top of the Plank Firm flippable double-sided mattress in a bedroom
(Image credit: Future)

After spending roughly 10 years snoozing on a budget-friendly innerspring mattress, I assumed many of my sleep issues were inherent to me, and not the fault of the bed.

That all changed when I upgraded my mattress and discovered I could regularly get a good eight hours and wake up without back pain. My new mattress supports my body and my rest, supercharging my sleep with minimal effort.

A year later and my mattress is as dreamy as ever. If you're ready to make the change, our guide to the best mattress of 2025 can help you find the right choice for your sleep needs. Below, I've rounded up why upgrading my mattress is the best thing I've done for my sleep...

How I found the right mattress for me

When choosing a new mattress, my primary focus is sleep style. I'm a stomach sleeper and as this position can strain your back, I need a bed with ample support at the spine.

However, position isn't everything; I also need a mattress that suits my sleep preferences.

A hand touches the surface of the Simba Earth Escape Mattress to check the temperature regulation

(Image credit: Future)

I like freedom to move around and a bit of bounce to my bed, which means the sink-in feel found in many of the best memory foam mattresses is off the table. I also sit on the side of my bed when getting ready in the morning, so edge support is a must.

I've been sleeping on the Simba Earth Escape Mattress for the past year (barring occasional breaks to test some of the best mattresses in a box.) In that time, I've noticed a definite improvement in my sleep habits...

Simba Earth Escape Mattress:£1,199 at Simba

Simba Earth Escape Mattress: from £1,199 at Simba
Crafted from wool, microcoils and a spring base, the Simba Earth combines its firm feel and ample support with a luxurious finish. Despite the unusual materials (there isn't a single foam layer), in our Simba Earth Escape Mattress review we found it comfortable for back and stomach sleeping. Simba mattress sales are rare and a double will set you back £1,699 at RRP, but right now you can claim a free pillow and mattress protector (plus a 10-year guarantee and 100-night trial.)

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★★ (52 reviews)

View Deal

The 5 ways my sleep has changed since switching to a luxury mattress

1. It's easier to get comfortable in bed

It should take around 10 to 20 minutes to fall asleep, but on my old mattress, I used to spend at least that time struggling to get comfortable.

The biggest issue was pressure build-up. Even after settling into a cozy position, within a few moments I'd inevitably need to change the angle of my arm or shift the weight off my hip.

A person lies in a stomach sleeping position on the Extra Firm side of the Plank FIrm mattress

(Image credit: Future)

But I don't have to fight my new mattress just to find a position I can lie in for more than a handful of minutes. It suits my sleep style, so I can lie down and enjoy relief straight away.

This immediate comfort has many benefits, including the fact I no longer have to massage life back into my arm every morning. But the primary advantage is after climbing into bed, my priority is sleep — not getting comfortable.

2. Mornings feel fresher

Sleep is a time for restoration but on my old mattress it often felt as if aches and pains were exacerbated overnight, not soothed.

My shoulders and lower back bore the brunt of the issue, as my sagging mattress couldn't keep them supported. My muscles had to work against the dips in the bed and the result was achy mornings.

As a stomach sleeper, this was a particular problem. I've slept on some of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers and the one thing they all have in common is enhanced lumbar support.

A person sits on the edge of the Plank Firm mattress, Extra Firm side, to test the edge support

(Image credit: Future)

The best hybrid mattresses use springs to create full-body support and on my new mattress, I can feel this sturdy layer holding my body at the correct angle.

As my body isn't overworked I can enjoy better quality rest. And, in turn, wake up feeling refreshed.

3. Less tossing and turning

Since upgrading my mattress I can climb into bed, get comfortable and stay in one position for most of the night, with minimal restless movement.

It was a different story on my old mattress. Because the support level wasn't right, I had to move around frequently if I wanted to remain comfortable.

This led to regular nighttime wake-ups, and while it's not unusual to briefly wake up in the night, these restless periods could be disruptive.

A hand and forearm rest on the surface of the Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress, testing the temperature regulation and pressure relief

(Image credit: Future)

I'm never going to get into bed and lie in the same position overnight (and as a stomach sleeper, it's a good thing that I shift onto my side.) But since upgrading my bed, I've found my movements don't disturb my sleep. I simply adjust position and drift right back off.

4. No more waking up sweaty

Temperature is closely linked to our circadian rhythms, and your body has learned to associate warmth with being awake. The best cooling mattresses aim to keep the temperatures down, so you won't wake up covered in sweat.

I'm not a particularly hot sleeper, but my old mattress could transform even a mild night into a stifling cocoon.

My upgraded mattress uses naturally breathable materials and open springs to enhance air flow, preventing warmth from becoming trapped. It stays a neutral temperature during winter and even on a hot summer's evening, heat can disperse for a pleasant overnight feel.

5. I want to take care of my mattress

I'll hold my hands up and say part of the reason my old mattress was in poor condition was because I didn't take care of it. I changed the sheets and blotted spills, but that was the full extent of my mattress upkeep.

A side view of the Simba Earth Escape mattress, including a handle

(Image credit: Future)

But luxury mattresses look as inviting as they feel, so I want to keep my bed in good condition.

Regular mattress cleaning helps maintain the quality of the materials for enhanced longevity. It also prevents a build-up of dust and moisture, both of which appeal to pests (I don't want my mattress to become a haven for bed bugs.)

So while cleaning my mattress won't immediately make me doze off, it should benefit my sleep in the long run.

Ruth Jones
Ruth Jones
Sleep staff Writer

Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Two women sit on a Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress in a bedroom, testing the feel of the mattress.
I test mattresses for a living and I've realized the key to a good night's sleep
Woman sleeping on a new mattress in a brightly lit room
Keep waking up at night? Your mattress might be stopping you from sleeping through — here's why
A woman purchases on the edge of the Plank Firm mattress in a bedroom, a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 deals graphic (left)
I've tried everything to improve my sleep, but hacks and tricks don't work unless you have the right mattress
Eight Sleep Pod 4 on bed with suede bed base in light bedroom with iPhone icon showing sleep metrics in Eight Sleep app
Sleeping on the Eight Sleep Pod 4 has taken my sleep score from 59 to 91 — here's how
Two women sit on the Helix Midnight Elite mattress as they look for the right mattress for their sleep position, a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Awareness Week deals graphic (right)
5 signs your mattresses no longer suits your sleep position — and what to pick instead
A member of Tom&#039;s Guide&#039;s testing panel sits on the edge of the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress
Is a luxury mattress really worth it? I’ve been sleeping on one, here’s what I think
Latest in Mattresses
Zoma Boost mattress
What is graphite in a mattress and does your cooling mattress need it?
Two people sit on top of the Plank Firm flippable double-sided mattress in a bedroom
I've been using a luxury mattress for a year and my sleep is better than ever — here's why
Woman changing bedding
How to get rid of bed bugs and dust mites from your bedding and pillows if a hot wash isn’t an option
Two women sit on the Nolah Natural 11 Mattress
I'm a sleep editor and I'm ditching my memory foam bed for an organic mattress — here's why
The Saatva RX in a sunny bedroom
Take 15% off the Saatva RX mattress in better than Black Friday flash sale — save up to $599
Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress with one side of the bed raised slightly, and a blue price drop label over the top of the image
Hurry! Saatva's adjustable firmness mattress hits lowest price in epic one-day sale — save up to $989 now
Latest in Features
The outline of a hand holding a phone, wrapped in barbed wire to indicate censorship
What are anti-censorship features and how is Proton VPN leading the way?
Casetify Bounce Suitcase
I ditched my Away Carry-On for a bright red suitcase made by a phone case brand, and I was shocked by how much I liked it
Astell and Kern HB1
I just turned my wired audio headphones into Bluetooth cans with this DAC — and the sound quality is shockingly good
Bare feet poking out of the covers at the end of a bed
Twitching in your sleep? Expert shares 5 most common causes of hypnic jerks
Two people sit on top of the Plank Firm flippable double-sided mattress in a bedroom
I've been using a luxury mattress for a year and my sleep is better than ever — here's why
Half-Life 2 RTX
I just went back to Ravenholm in Half-Life 2 RTX — Nvidia’s new RTX remix tech makes it 10x more terrifying
More about mattresses
Zoma Boost mattress

What is graphite in a mattress and does your cooling mattress need it?

The foot of the Casper Dream Hybrid, the best Casper mattress for most people

What is the Casper Dream mattress and should you buy it?
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.

A truly portless iPhone just got the all-clear from the EU
See more latest
Most Popular
The outline of a hand holding a phone, wrapped in barbed wire to indicate censorship
What are anti-censorship features and how is Proton VPN leading the way?
The foot of the Casper Dream Hybrid, the best Casper mattress for most people
What is the Casper Dream mattress and should you buy it?
Encryption graphic
What is AES-256 encryption?
Casetify Bounce Suitcase
I ditched my Away Carry-On for a bright red suitcase made by a phone case brand, and I was shocked by how much I liked it
woman doing side plank exercise
Ditch sit-ups — strengthen and define your core with 1 dumbbell and this 5-move ab workout
Astell and Kern HB1
I just turned my wired audio headphones into Bluetooth cans with this DAC — and the sound quality is shockingly good
a photo of a man in the gym with strong abs
It's not leg raises — try the 'dragon flag' exercise to strengthen your abs and hips instead
Bare feet poking out of the covers at the end of a bed
Twitching in your sleep? Expert shares 5 most common causes of hypnic jerks
Half-Life 2 RTX
I just went back to Ravenholm in Half-Life 2 RTX — Nvidia’s new RTX remix tech makes it 10x more terrifying
The image shows the Helix Dawn mattress on a wooden bed frame against a white wall and on a geometrical rug
What is the Helix Dawn mattress and should you buy it?