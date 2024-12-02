Best Buy is winning Cyber Monday with these OLED TV and laptop deals: plus more sales I recommend

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals are officially live. From discounted OLED TVs to wallet-friendly laptops, Best Buy is taking aggressive price cuts on some of the best tech we've reviewed at Tom's Guide. I've sorted through hundreds of deals to find the ones that are actually worth your attention.

Right now, the standout deals include mainstream Asus laptops on sale from $99. The sale includes budget models as well as powerful models like this Asus Zenbook OLED for $699. If you're shopping for your first OLED TV, Best Buy has OLED TVs on sale from $599, a price that other retailer comes close to matching. (It's this LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV that's selling for $599).

As someone who has been tracking deals all month, I can tell you these discounts are a genuinely good value. Best Buy tends to offer competitive pricing during Cyber Monday but this year's savings on premium gear are particularly impressive.

I've curated this list based on both value and performance, focusing on products that deliver quality alongside significant savings. Many of these items have been tested by our team, so you can be confident you're getting solid tech at great prices.

And since new deals are dropping regularly, be sure to check back often — you can also find additional savings in our Best Buy coupon codes guide.

Olivia Halevy Deals Writer Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale is live and I'm here to help you find the best deals on the items that are worth buying. Whether you're shopping for new headphones or a new Mac, on this live blog I'm handpicking the best deals on hot ticket items that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'll also highlight the best discounts on toys, kitchen appliances, and everything in between.

My Favorite Best Buy Deals

Asus laptops: deals from $99 @ Best Buy

This has got to be one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals I've seen in awhile. Best Buy has Asus laptop on sale from $99. Mainstream machines like the Zenbook 14 OLED are included as well. If you're shopping for a laptop today, this is the one sale you need to see.

Sony and Canon content creator cameras: up to $1,000 off @ Best Buy

If you're in the market for a new camera, best Buy is offering up to $1,000 on select vlogging, content creator and mirrorless cameras. Brands include Sony and Canon deals starting at just $399.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: was $429 now $329 at Best Buy You can now save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at Best Buy. It features 3 speed settings alongside 4 heat settings, and has a cold shot function to set your hair. A magnetized styling concentrator attachment is included as well, so you can focus the airflow.

HP Omnibook X (Snapdragon X Plus): was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy Lowest price! What the HP OmniBook X lacks in style it more than makes up in substance thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Though an OLED option would’ve been nice, its 14-inch display delivers sharp and clear images, while its touchscreen gives you added versatility for work. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop gives Apple’s MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.

iRobot Roomba j7+: was $799 now $359 at Best Buy For the best of both worlds without totally breaking the bank (so to speak), we recommend the Roomba j7+. It tops our list of the best Roombas on the market because it provides great pick up on large debris, avoids obstacles with ease and learns from its encounters. The self-emptying base means you can go longer without having to deal with the dustbin.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $649 now $499 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that gets you access to the best games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin and more. This model has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, giving it much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display. It even comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $72 at Best Buy The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Best Buy Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around. This $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.

Sony PS5 Slim Bundle : was $499 now $424 at Best Buy You can save $75 right now on the PS5 Slim Bundle that includes Fortnite. You get a slim design, 1TB of storage and a high-speed SSD for near instant load times. It's also backwards compatible with over 4,000 PS4 games.

Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,999 now $1,299 at Best Buy Save $700! Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

Laptops

Asus Chromebook 315: was $349 now $149 at Best Buy This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For $149, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.

Asus Vivobook 14" Laptop: was $429 now $199 at Best Buy The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. For $199, it's a steal.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $249 at Best Buy The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $249 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should easily handle everyday browsing and streaming.

Apple M3 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy The best overall MacBook is currently $200 off right now. Inside, you’re getting that impressive M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB and that gorgeous Liquid Retina display. In our review, we praised this Editor’s Choice model for its versatility and long battery life.

Dell Inspiron 16” 2-in-1 Mini-LED Touch Laptop: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy Save $500! The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 16 — sporting a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 mini LED touch display, an efficient Intel Core 7 processor, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $500 saving all the more worthwhile for this laptop that doubles as a tablet!

Apple MacBook Pro 14” (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Best Buy Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. You also get a 14-inch (3024 x 1964) nano-texture display glass screen that reduces glare, a sharper 12MP FHD webcam and extended battery life (up to 24 hours.) Save $200 right now.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have similar sales.

TCL 55" F35 4K Fire TV: was $329 now $179 at Best Buy If you're looking at Best Buy's deals today, you'll probably see this TCL as the company's deal of the day. For $179, it's a 55-inch 4K Fire TV with some neat gaming features like ALLM. For cinephiles, this TV supports HDR PRO with Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It's a direct-lit LED TV so don't expect contrast to be off the charts, but for this price it's a solid deal.

Samsung 75" DU6950 4K TV: was $749 now $549 at Best Buy Samsung's DU6950 is part of the company's "Crystal" series of TVs. If you're looking for a larger 4K TV on a budget, than the 75-inch DU6950 is a good option. It features HDR 10+ support, with a 60Hz refresh rate and is built on Samsung's Tizen smart TV operation system. Plus, you get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. There are no special modes but it does feature 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port. For connectivity, the DU6950 supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, which should connect to most peripherals.

Hisense QD7 100" 4K QLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.

