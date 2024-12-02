Live
Best Buy is winning Cyber Monday with these OLED TV and laptop deals: plus more sales I recommend
I've created the ultimate cheat sheet to Best Buy's sale
Staff-picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Laptops
4. TVs
5 Phones
6. Cameras
7. Headphones
8. Appliances
9. iPads
10. Holiday Gifts
11. LIVE: Latest updates
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals are officially live. From discounted OLED TVs to wallet-friendly laptops, Best Buy is taking aggressive price cuts on some of the best tech we've reviewed at Tom's Guide. I've sorted through hundreds of deals to find the ones that are actually worth your attention.
Right now, the standout deals include mainstream Asus laptops on sale from $99. The sale includes budget models as well as powerful models like this Asus Zenbook OLED for $699. If you're shopping for your first OLED TV, Best Buy has OLED TVs on sale from $599, a price that other retailer comes close to matching. (It's this LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV that's selling for $599).
As someone who has been tracking deals all month, I can tell you these discounts are a genuinely good value. Best Buy tends to offer competitive pricing during Cyber Monday but this year's savings on premium gear are particularly impressive.
I've curated this list based on both value and performance, focusing on products that deliver quality alongside significant savings. Many of these items have been tested by our team, so you can be confident you're getting solid tech at great prices.
And since new deals are dropping regularly, be sure to check back often — you can also find additional savings in our Best Buy coupon codes guide.
My Best Buy: join from $49 @ Best Buy
My Best Buy is a membership plan with three tiers. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.
Quick Links
- shop all Best Buy Cyber Monday deals
- Asus laptops: deals from $99
- Oura rings: $200 off
- Galaxy tablets: up to $400 off models
- Major appliances: up to 50% off @ Best Buy
- LEGO sets: up to 30% off
- Dyson: up to 50% off
- Shark/Ninja sale: up to $350 off
- Sony/Canon cameras: up to $1,000 off
- Gaming accessories: up to 50% off
- Beats headphones: save up to $190 off
- PS5 Slim Bundle: now $499 now $424
- LG UltraGear 45" OLED Monitor: was $1,699 now $999
- Samsung The Frame TV: was $1,999 now $1,299
- Samsung Smart Refrigerator: was $2,879 now $1,499
Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale is live and I'm here to help you find the best deals on the items that are worth buying. Whether you're shopping for new headphones or a new Mac, on this live blog I'm handpicking the best deals on hot ticket items that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'll also highlight the best discounts on toys, kitchen appliances, and everything in between.
My Favorite Best Buy Deals
Asus laptops: deals from $99 @ Best Buy
This has got to be one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals I've seen in awhile. Best Buy has Asus laptop on sale from $99. Mainstream machines like the Zenbook 14 OLED are included as well. If you're shopping for a laptop today, this is the one sale you need to see.
Sony and Canon content creator cameras: up to $1,000 off @ Best Buy
If you're in the market for a new camera, best Buy is offering up to $1,000 on select vlogging, content creator and mirrorless cameras. Brands include Sony and Canon deals starting at just $399.
The amazing Blue Yeti microphone from Logitech is perfect for everything. It offers broadcast-quality sound whether you're streaming on YouTube or Twitch. It can be used for recording a podcast or creating the next big hit song. In our Blue Yeti microphone review we said the Editor's Choice mic is a small price to pay for world-class sound and convenience.
Beats doesn't just make headphones — there's the new Beats Pill as well! It's a small speaker that can pump out surprisingly rich, spacious audio. Its champagne color makes it look pretty luxurious, too.
You can now save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at Best Buy. It features 3 speed settings alongside 4 heat settings, and has a cold shot function to set your hair. A magnetized styling concentrator attachment is included as well, so you can focus the airflow.
Lowest price! What the HP OmniBook X lacks in style it more than makes up in substance thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Though an OLED option would’ve been nice, its 14-inch display delivers sharp and clear images, while its touchscreen gives you added versatility for work. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop gives Apple’s MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.
For the best of both worlds without totally breaking the bank (so to speak), we recommend the Roomba j7+. It tops our list of the best Roombas on the market because it provides great pick up on large debris, avoids obstacles with ease and learns from its encounters. The self-emptying base means you can go longer without having to deal with the dustbin.
The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that gets you access to the best games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin and more. This model has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, giving it much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display. It even comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.
Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around. This $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.
You can save $75 right now on the PS5 Slim Bundle that includes Fortnite. You get a slim design, 1TB of storage and a high-speed SSD for near instant load times. It's also backwards compatible with over 4,000 PS4 games.
Need an E-Scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 43 miles. Our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review also praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that this E-Scooter is rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds.
Save $700! Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.
Laptops
This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For $149, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.
The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. For $199, it's a steal.
The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $249 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should easily handle everyday browsing and streaming.
At $799, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal available! This 15-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
The best overall MacBook is currently $200 off right now. Inside, you’re getting that impressive M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB and that gorgeous Liquid Retina display. In our review, we praised this Editor’s Choice model for its versatility and long battery life.
Save $500! The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 16 — sporting a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 mini LED touch display, an efficient Intel Core 7 processor, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $500 saving all the more worthwhile for this laptop that doubles as a tablet!
Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. You also get a 14-inch (3024 x 1964) nano-texture display glass screen that reduces glare, a sharper 12MP FHD webcam and extended battery life (up to 24 hours.) Save $200 right now.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have similar sales.
The Insignia F20 is geared toward those looking to make the best out of their home office or small kitchen space. It doesn't have 4K resolution, but that means you get a TV well under the $200 mark. Even though it's set at 1080p, you still get Alexa voice controls and Apple AirPlay so you always have your favorite content ready to go.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
If you're looking at Best Buy's deals today, you'll probably see this TCL as the company's deal of the day. For $179, it's a 55-inch 4K Fire TV with some neat gaming features like ALLM. For cinephiles, this TV supports HDR PRO with Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It's a direct-lit LED TV so don't expect contrast to be off the charts, but for this price it's a solid deal.
The Roku Select is part of Roku's new in-house line of TVs. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune. This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
Price check: $459 @ Amazon
Samsung's DU6950 is part of the company's "Crystal" series of TVs. If you're looking for a larger 4K TV on a budget, than the 75-inch DU6950 is a good option. It features HDR 10+ support, with a 60Hz refresh rate and is built on Samsung's Tizen smart TV operation system. Plus, you get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. There are no special modes but it does feature 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port. For connectivity, the DU6950 supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, which should connect to most peripherals.
LOWEST PRICE! The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. In our LG B4 OLED review (4/5 stars) we say it's a stellar display that makes few compromises.
Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.
Phones
Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $100 gift card with purchase @ Best Buy
You can get bigger discounts if you need a contract with your new iPhone, but if you just want the device, Best Buy will give you a flat $100 gift card upon delivery or pick-up of your new iPhone 16 Pro.