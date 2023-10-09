Amazon Prime Day deals LIVE: 71 sales I recommend now

Amazon wants you to start your holiday shopping right now. The retailer is kicking the season off with its Prime Big Deal Days event, which is a 48-hour Black Friday preview. These Prime Day deals are exclusively for Prime members and although the event starts on October 10, there are hundreds of early Amazon deals you can get right now.

In the past, I would recommend consumers avoid these Black Friday previews. This year things are much different because it's not just Amazon offering early Black Friday deals. Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Home Depot are just a handful of retailers offering holiday deals right now. That means retailers are actively competing against each other for your attention, which is great for consumers.

That said, not every deal you see this week will be worth your time. So I — along with the Tom's Guide team — will be covering the best Prime Big Deal Days to buy in October. I'll look at an item's overall price history, price check against competing retailers, and pick deals on items we recommend, devices we've tested, and gadgets I personally own or use every day. As editor-in-chief of deals at Tom's Guide, I've been covering deals for over a decade and know how to spot a fake deal from a legit discount. So get ready for some early Black Friday shopping. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Amazon devices

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you turn on/off a wide list of compatible devices that have a mechanical on/off switch. Just plug it into an electrical outlet and then plug in the device you'd like to control. The included Alexa app lets you control coffee makers, lights, and more.

Amazon Echo Glow: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Glow is a fun and simple smart light that can change colors with a simple tap, or with an Alexa command. It can also be dimmed and brightened, and connected to other smart home devices. In our Amazon Echo Glow review, we called it a great little gadget for a kid's room or as an accent light.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV 4K Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review we said this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt cheap option for an older TV.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it's still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $22. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we said it does great job balancing functionality, price, and performance. Note that there's a newer 2023 model, but it's not on sale.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. It features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines. It hit $24 last Black Friday, which makes this its new lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review, we said it's a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. Steer clear if you put performance over price, but as far as budget tablets go — this is as inexpensive as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, this Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy. Note it was $10 cheaper in July.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This is its second-lowest price ever as it hit $49 last Black Friday.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $79 now $55 @ Amazon

The Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to easily control the temperature in your home no matter where you are using the Alexa app on your phone, meaning you save energy and money. You can also let Alexa set the temperature automatically to keep you warm or cool. Note: It hit $41 on Black Friday.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now. This deal in particular has the current-gen Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59, which is its second-lowest price ever.

Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. In our Blink Outdoor camera review, we called the Editor's Choice camera the best home security camera under $100. Note the 4th-gen model is on sale for $71. It features a wider field of view, person detection, and dual motion zones.

Echo w/ Ring Smart Bulb: was $114 now $69 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. In our Amazon Echo review, we said the Editor's Choice smart speaker is the most well-rounded smart speaker you can buy. Even better, it now comes with a free Ring LED Smart Bulb.

Fire HD 8 Plus (2022): was $119 now $69 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging.

Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At its current price, it's one of the best Amazon deals you'll find. Note there is a new 2023 model, but it's not currenty on sale.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022): was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

If you need a tablet for your kids, you can't go wrong with the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. This slate features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage, and 2GB of RAM. It also has parental controls and a 2-year warranty.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022): was $139 now $109 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 is on sale at its lowest price ever. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. If you want a premium streaming device, this is the gadget to get. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Best Buy is offering a similar sale on smart TVs.

Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $375 now $149 @ Amazon

Request invite! Save $226 on this 50-inch Fire TV by reserving it ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. This model offers a 4K resolution, HDR support, and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, it's got Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice. Note that in July Amazon offered the smaller 43-inch version of this TV for $99. This 50-inch screen gets you more bang for your buck and it's 60% off.

Insignia 50" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. But don't let its low price fool you. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $398 @ Amazon

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. Note that it sold for $378 in August, which makes this the second-best price.

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $748 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR10/HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV review we said this Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average light for its price point.

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

We named this stunning television the best TV you can buy right now. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. Multiple sizes are on sale, but the 55-inch model just got an additional price cut. Note that a newer C3 model debuted this year, but the differences are minimal and the C3 costs more.

Apple

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Note that it sold for $249 earlier in this summer and could hit that price again during Prime Day 2.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $389 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 9 deals are live and Amazon is taking a modest $10 off. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

