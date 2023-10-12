Live
Prime Day Deals you can still shop — the best sales live now
Prime Day isn't quite over yet
Staff-picked deals:
1. Quick links
2. Top 11 deals
3. Best deals
4. Live: Latest updates
Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event, more commonly known as October Prime Day, is over. But that doesn't mean that you've missed your chance to find a bargain ahead of the seasonal shopping period. There are still some epic deals to shop.
Prime Day ended at midnight ET yesterday (Wednesday, Oct. 11) but some of the best deals of the entire retail holiday are sticking around a little longer. And some best-selling tech like Apple's AirPods 2 have actually been discounted even further than they were during Prime Day.
So, if you're still hoping to score the lowest price possible on a must-have gadget, or save some money during a period when many households are facing rapidly rising costs, then we're here to help. We're highlighting the best deals you can still get now down below. And we're only recommending deals that we'd buy ourselves.
Let’s dive into our picks of the best deals that you can still shop right now. Just don’t forget that many of these deals will be expiring soon, so don’t delay if you spot something you like as it may be your last chance before Black Friday. And for more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.
Prime Big Deal Days quick links
- Alexa hardware: 50% off Fire tablets, Echo speakers, more
- Adidas: up to 30% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more
- Air fryers: Ninja, Cuisinart deals from $57
- Chromebooks: HP, Lenovo, Acer up to 45% off
- GrubHub: $5 off $25 or more for Prime members
- Halloween: up to 55% off costumes + decor
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $69
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10
- Kitchen appliances: save on KitchenAid, Keurig, Instant Pot
- Laptops: save $200+ on selected machines
- Luggage/travel: sets and accessories from from $8
- OLED TVs: LG, Sony, Vizio deals from $1,096
- PS5 games: deals from $14
- Robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, more from $139
Top 11 Prime Day deals
- Insignia 50" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $169 @ Amazon
- LG 55" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,246 @ Amazon
- iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $270 @ Amazon
- LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,396 @ Amazon
- Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was $569 now $474 @ Amazon
- Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon
- Acer Swift X: was $1,099 now $809 @ Amazon
- AirPods (2nd Gen): was $159 now $89 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- 8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
- Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon
Best Prime Day deals right now
Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon
For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $22. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we said it does great job balancing functionality, price, and performance. Note that there's a newer 2023 model, but it's not on sale.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Best Buy is offering a similar sale on smart TVs.
Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy
Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $269 now $169 @ Amazon
The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's an affordable way to bring 4K resolution into your home.
TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $378 @ Amazon
The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. Note that it sold for $378 in August, which makes this the best price ever.
Price check: $378 @ Walmart | $369 @ Best Buy
TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $378 @ Amazon
The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. Note that it sold for $378 in August, which makes this the best price ever.
Price check: $378 @ Walmart | $369 @ Best Buy
LG 50" 4K TV: was $449 now $396 @ Amazon
The LG UR900 features LG's a5 AI Processor Gen 6, which upscales content to 4K and detects room lighting to adjust color and picture contrast to optimal settings. It also features HDR10/HLG support, Alexa/Google/HomeKit compatibility, and Dolby Digital surround sound.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $378 @ Amazon
The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. Note that it sold for $378 in August, which makes this the best price ever.
Price check: $378 @ Walmart | $369 @ Best Buy
LG 50" 4K TV: was $449 now $396 @ Amazon
The LG UR900 features LG's a5 AI Processor Gen 6, which upscales content to 4K and detects room lighting to adjust color and picture contrast to optimal settings. It also features HDR10/HLG support, Alexa/Google/HomeKit compatibility, and Dolby Digital surround sound.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $589 @ Amazon
Released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.
Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $748 @ Amazon
The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR10/HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV review we said this Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average light for its price point.
LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon
We named this stunning television the best TV you can buy right now. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. Note that a newer C3 model debuted this year, but the differences are minimal and the C3 costs more.
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.
Price check: $49 @ Best Buy
AirPods: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best AirPods deals we've ever seen. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.
Price check: $109 @ B&H Photo
Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
The Powerbeats Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a nine-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance, well-balanced sound and a comfortable yet stylish design. In our Powerbeats Pro review we said they're Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds (by way of Beats). They deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package.
Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon
The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note that they briefly hit $269 last Black Friday.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. This Amazon deal knocks its price to $479.
Apple iPad (10th Gen): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table.
Price check: $399 @ Walmart | $449 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This ties a deal I saw from two years ago as the lowest price ever.
Price check: $749 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. It's been as cheap as $1,049 in the past, although deals on this model have been rare as of late.
Price check: $1,049 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. (The 256GB version is unavailable at Amazon as of this writing.) In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display.
Price check: $1,299 @ B&H Photo | $1,049 @ Best Buy
LIVE: Latest Updates
During Prime Day we saw some pretty epic deals on top PS5 games, and many of these discounts are sticking around even though the sales event is over. And we're not talking about shovelware titles either, the likes of God of War Ragnarök and Elden Ring are included as well as games released earlier this year such as Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6. Check out our roundup of the PS5 deals still live!
The Razer Blade 15 is a pretty slick gaming laptop, and this powerful machine is $800 off right now at Amazon. This is one of my favorite Prime Day deals that's sticking around a little longer. This configuration packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, its 15.6-inch QHD display boasts a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay and Windows 11 comes pre-installed.
Razer Blade 15: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon
This sounds like a very good deal to me, the Bose 700 ANC headphones are still on sale for $279 at Amazon. That's a $100 discount against some of the best headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-canceling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.
Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon
Looking for a TV 4K as cheap as possible? Then consider this 50-inch Insignia F30 Fire TV on sale for $169, and it's one of the cheapest TV deals we saw over Prime Day. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.
Insignia 50" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $169 @ Amazon
With an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K you can turn any television into a hub for the best streaming services, even if your TV doesn’t offer any smart features. It’s an especially useful investment for cord-cutters looking to turn their television into a one-stop streaming machine. And for Prime Day this nifty streaming stick dropped to just $22 at Amazon, and the good news this excellent discount is still available even today.
Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon
Select Prime Day deals aren't just sticking around a little longer, some top tech has actually got cheaper such as the AirPods 2 on sale for $89 at Amazon. These Apple wireless earbuds were $99 during the Big Deal Days event, but now they're an extra $10 off. They've since been surpassed by the AirPods 3, but the second-generation buds still pack excellent audio quality, a good fit and a very respectable battery life.
AirPods (2nd Gen): was $159 now $89 @ Amazon
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.