Prime Day Deals you can still shop — the best sales live now

Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event, more commonly known as October Prime Day, is over. But that doesn't mean that you've missed your chance to find a bargain ahead of the seasonal shopping period. There are still some epic deals to shop.

Prime Day ended at midnight ET yesterday (Wednesday, Oct. 11) but some of the best deals of the entire retail holiday are sticking around a little longer. And some best-selling tech like Apple's AirPods 2 have actually been discounted even further than they were during Prime Day.

So, if you're still hoping to score the lowest price possible on a must-have gadget, or save some money during a period when many households are facing rapidly rising costs, then we're here to help. We're highlighting the best deals you can still get now down below. And we're only recommending deals that we'd buy ourselves.

Let’s dive into our picks of the best deals that you can still shop right now. Just don’t forget that many of these deals will be expiring soon, so don’t delay if you spot something you like as it may be your last chance before Black Friday. And for more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $22. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we said it does great job balancing functionality, price, and performance. Note that there's a newer 2023 model, but it's not on sale.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Best Buy is offering a similar sale on smart TVs.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $269 now $169 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's an affordable way to bring 4K resolution into your home.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $378 @ Amazon

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. Note that it sold for $378 in August, which makes this the best price ever.

Price check: $378 @ Walmart | $369 @ Best Buy

LG 50" 4K TV: was $449 now $396 @ Amazon

The LG UR900 features LG's a5 AI Processor Gen 6, which upscales content to 4K and detects room lighting to adjust color and picture contrast to optimal settings. It also features HDR10/HLG support, Alexa/Google/HomeKit compatibility, and Dolby Digital surround sound.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $589 @ Amazon

Released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $748 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR10/HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV review we said this Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average light for its price point.

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

We named this stunning television the best TV you can buy right now. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. Note that a newer C3 model debuted this year, but the differences are minimal and the C3 costs more.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

AirPods: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best AirPods deals we've ever seen. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Price check: $109 @ B&H Photo

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a nine-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance, well-balanced sound and a comfortable yet stylish design. In our Powerbeats Pro review we said they're Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds (by way of Beats). They deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package.

Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note that they briefly hit $269 last Black Friday.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. This Amazon deal knocks its price to $479.

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This ties a deal I saw from two years ago as the lowest price ever.

Price check: $749 @ Best Buy