I found 15 deals at Best Buy that meet or beat Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different ear tip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Labor Day deals on appliances are sticking around until Wednesday, Sept. 13, and this huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

The second-gen Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch smart display and built-in speakers. This device also offers sleep tracking and support for some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more. This deal takes $40 off.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was $219 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook: was $319 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook comes with a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, 4GB memory and 64GB storage. Measuring 0.73-inches thick and weighing 2.87 pounds, it's not a performance powerhouse but it's very portable and good for basic work.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Note that it's sold for $569 in the past.

Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines. Price check: $699 @ Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is an awesome productivity device thanks to its lightweight design and comfortable keyboard. It has a bright 13.5-inch touchscreen display, and it's quick to charge, too. This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

This 2022 model MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's powerful new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and seriously epic battery life. Right now, it's available at its lowest price ever courtesy of this ongoing Best Buy sale.

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,599 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Apple MacBook Air 13": was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon as well as a solid battery life that lasted over 14 hours in our tests. Right now, Best Buy has it on sale for the cheapest price we've ever seen at $749. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum: was $799 now $629 @ Best Buy

We called Dyson's V15 Detect cordless vacuum the lightsaber of vacuums in our review thanks to its futuristic green laser on the front that leaves nowhere for dirt and dust to hide. It also comes jam-packed with a bunch of other nifty features, including an LCD screen that displays the size of the dirt particles the V15 is sucking up as well as a sensor that automatically dials up the suction of the V15 when it stumbles across more tricky dust particles.

Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

In our review , we called the Motorola Razr+ “the best designed clamshell foldable to date.” This phone features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD 165 Hz inner display and a 3.6-inch OLED 144Hz outer display, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, and 256GB storage. The 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2) and 32MP (f/2.4) cameras are great for selfies and content creation. This deal at Best Buy beats Amazon's because you don't need to have a Prime membership, and you get a free 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.