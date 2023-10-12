Wow! AirPods 2 drop to $89 in cheaper than Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon’s latest Prime Day sales event is over, but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to save on some top tech items. In fact, Apple’s excellent AirPods 2 wireless earbuds have just dropped lower than during the Prime Big Deal Days sales.

Right now, the AirPods 2 on are sale for $89 at Amazon . That’s a saving of $40, and $10 cheaper than the popular wireless earbuds were during the most recent Prime Day sale. This is one of the best Apple deals available right now and could be the lowest these buds drop to ahead of the impending Black Friday shopping season.

Apple AirPods 2: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The AirPods 2 are very capable wireless earbuds even if they're not the latest model. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of playback time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Plus, full Siri integration makes controlling your audio super easy.

The AirPods 2 may have been succeeded by the AirPods 3, which add some nifty new features like Spatial Audio and adjustable EQC. But the second-generation AirPods remain some of the best value wireless earbuds you can buy today.

These AirPods are lightweight and consistently comfortable to wear. Most importantly they deliver great audio quality. The lack of adjustable EQ may be a dealbreaker for some, but not everybody wants to mess around with settings while they're listening to music, so unless you're a true audiophile it's not essential.

These earbuds are also extremely user-friendly. Apple's H1 chip means that connecting to your iPhone or other Apple devices is a breeze, and touch controls are simple but effective. Plus, the call quality is excellent in our testing. Voices came across clearly and with little interference from background noise.

Battery life is another area where the AirPods 2 hold their own. Our reviewer got four hours and 49 minutes of use from a single charge, and this can be extended up to 24 hours when using the included charging case. Even better, a quick 15-minute charger gets you three hours of playback time, which is handy when you need some battery life in a flash.

These AirPods 2 are still a great buy in 2023. And while we have seen them drop as low as $79 in the past, this freshly discounted price point is still seriously attractive. Be sure to check out our Prime Day live blog for even more seasonal deals that are sticking around beyond the end of the sales event.