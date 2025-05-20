Google Gemini is going to revolutionize how you use Gmail — here’s what's coming

Google is integrating Gemini into Gmail to help keep it as one of the best email services on the market.

Google I/O has announced many significant changes for Android users, including new ways to use Google Workspace, Google Docs, and even Google Vids. However, one of the most significant announcements was the addition of several new Gemini features for Gmail, including new means to better manage your inboxes and meetings.

Now, it should be mentioned that using AI in Gmail isn't strictly new, after all, Gemini can already declutter your inbox with ease. However, these new additions are built into Gmail and are all designed to work in concert with other Google programs to offer the best results.

Gmail can use Gemini to offer personalized fast responses

(Image credit: Google)

One of the more annoying parts of having an overactive Gmail account is finding the time to quickly respond to the influx of different messages. One solution offered by many companies, such as Apple, is smart replies. However, these tend to be pretty mechanical sounding and don't read as though the user sent them. However, Gmail will soon have access to Gemini-generated smart replies that are designed to sound as though they came from you.

Gemini can do this by pulling from your past emails and your Google Drive to craft a response that matches how you usually write. Additionally, the response will take details relevant to the conversation by analyzing the email thread and ensuring essential details are included. If you happen to be part of several long message chains, then this is a godsend and will undoubtedly help you save time.

It will be even easier to organize your inbox

(Image credit: Google)

While having access to smart replies might save you some time, it doesn’t do anything to help keep your actual inbox organized. However, Google has the solution, as Gemini will also be able to help you keep your emails organized better.

If you’re like me, then you likely have far too many emails to keep track of, and just don't have the time or energy to archive or delete them. You could, in theory, just search for a user in the search bar and then select all and delete, but that isn't as precise as you might like and can lead to the wrong messages being moved. However, Gemini will soon be making this process much smoother.

Google is rolling out a new feature where users can ask Gemini to quickly action emails with a simple message. For instance, say you’ve been booking a lot of meetings in the last month, then you’ll be able to ask Gemini to archive all of your email confirmations within the last month, rather than needing to do it yourself. This is not only much faster, but also a lot more precise than doing it yourself.

Gemini will streamline organizing a meeting our appointment

(Image credit: Google)

The final addition is aimed towards making it that much easier to organize a meeting or appointment and help to cut down on the tedious back and forth. To accomplish this, Google has fully integrated fast appointment scheduling into Gmail, which allows users to quickly offer times and bookings to other Gmail accounts without ever needing to leave their inbox.

When Gemini detects that users are attempting to organize a meeting, it will offer users the chance to share their booking page right in Gmail. This process is quick and seamless, and no doubt, making sure everyone is going where they need to be has never been easier.

All of these additions are expected to be released within the next quarter, which means we should have access between July and September. This isn’t the only announcement made during Google I/O, so keep an eye on our live blog for all the releases as we hear them, as well as any other news or rumors.