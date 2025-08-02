I tried Gmail's new subscription tool — and it makes cleaning up your inbox super easy

Your Gmail inbox is probably drowning in subscription emails right now. Shopping deals, newsletters, app notifications, and promotional messages pile up faster than you can delete them.

Gmail's subscription management tool changes that by giving you a central hub to see exactly which senders are flooding your inbox and how often they're doing it.

Instead of hunting through individual emails looking for tiny unsubscribe links, you can now view all your recurring senders in one place and unsubscribe with just a couple of clicks.

Whether you're dealing with overzealous retailers or newsletters you forgot you signed up for, Gmail's updated features make it easier than ever to reclaim control of your inbox.

1. Access Gmail's subscription management hub (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Go to your Gmail inbox and click More on the left-hand menu under Inbox and Sent, then choose Manage subscriptions. If you don't see the menu options, click the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner to expand it. On mobile devices (Android or iOS), tap the three horizontal lines in the top-left, then select Manage subscriptions. This opens Gmail's central hub for all your recurring email senders, organized automatically so you don't need to search through your inbox manually.

2. Review your recurring senders by frequency (Image: © Tom's Guide) Gmail displays your subscription senders sorted by how often they email you, making it easy to spot the worst offenders. You can see how many emails each sender has sent recently and get a quick overview of which subscriptions are taking up the most space in your inbox. Click or tap on any sender to preview individual messages and get a better sense of what they're sending you. The senders emailing you daily or multiple times per week will appear at the top.

3. Unsubscribe from unwanted emails instantly (Image: © Tom's Guide) To unsubscribe from a sender, click the unsubscribe button on the right side of each sender's entry. Gmail will ask you to confirm your choice, so click Unsubscribe again if you're sure. The process takes just two clicks or taps, making it much faster than hunting for unsubscribe links in individual emails.

4. Create filters for better email organization (Image: © Tom's Guide) For subscriptions you want to keep but organize better, open one of their emails, click the three dots in the top-right corner, then select Filter messages like this. Click Create filter to choose what happens to future emails — you can archive them automatically, mark them as read, delete them, or apply labels like "newsletter" or "promo." Manage your filters anytime by clicking the gear icon, choosing See all settings, and opening the Filters and blocked addresses tab.

5. Use search to find hidden subscriptions (Image: © Tom's Guide) Type unsubscribe in Gmail's search box at the top of the interface to find subscription emails that might not appear in the management tool. You can click through to individual emails to find their unsubscribe buttons. This manual method works as a great backup if the subscription management feature doesn't catch everything, helping you track down older subscriptions or less frequent senders.

Now you've learned how to manage your subscriptions in Gmail, why not take a look at some other inbox tips and tricks?

Check out One inbox to rule them all — how to transfer emails between Gmail accounts and I used Google Gemini to declutter my Gmail account — here's how you can do it too.

And to ensure your emails are safe from prying eyes, don't miss this little-known Gmail feature lets you encrypt sensitive emails.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.