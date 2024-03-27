Huge Amazon sale slashes prices of our favorite Echo Dot speakers — here's the 5 deals I'd buy

Sales events like Amazon's Big Spring Sale are the best time of year to shop Amazon hardware. However, don't worry if you missed out on getting one of the best smart speakers — this huge Echo Dot sale has dropped the prices on some of our favorite models.

Right now you can get the Echo Pop for $22 at Amazon. It's on sale for 43% off its normal price, making it the cheapest Alexa speaker you can get from Amazon right now. Or, the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is $49 at Amazon. This is our choice for the best smart speaker on the market. It has great sound quality for its size, it works as an Eero WiFi extender and the LED display adds extra functionality you don't get in any other Echo Dot.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Echo deals.

Echo Dot deals — Best sales now

Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-sound-compact-speaker-Lavender%2Fdp%2FB09ZXJDSL5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $22 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-echo-pop" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6544302&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-pop-1st-generation-smart-speaker-with-alexa-charcoal%2F6544302.p%3FskuId%3D6544302&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$22 @ Best Buy

Echo Pop Kids: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CB9PF1N6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $27 @ Amazon

This edition the Echo Pop comes with parental controls and 6 months of Amazon Kids Plus. Little ones will be able to enjoy child-friendly music, audio books, Alexa skills and more. The Echo Pop Kids comes in Disney Princess and Marvel designs.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-pop-kids-smart-speaker-with-alexa-disney-princess%2F6562246.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$27 @ Best Buy

Echo Dot (5th Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-New-release-Smart-speaker-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB09B8V1LZ3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-alexa-speakers" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6522258&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-dot-5th-gen-2022-release-smart-speaker-with-alexa-charcoal%2F6522258.p%3FskuId%3D6522258&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$34 @ Best Buy

Echo Dot with Clock: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Compact-speaker-enhanced-display%2Fdp%2FB09B8VN8YQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a powerful speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also appreciate the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, this Echo Dot with Clock is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smart-speakers,review-4480.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">best smart speaker and <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smart-home-devices,review-2008.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">best smart home device you can buy.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6522272&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-dot-with-clock-5th-gen-2022-release-smart-speaker-with-alexa-cloud-blue%2F6522272.p%3FskuId%3D6522272&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$49 @ Best Buy