Massive Best Buy sale is live — here's the 15 deals I'd get now

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is over. But there's no need to worry. Best Buy is stepping up with a bunch of discounts on OLED TVs, MacBooks, Windows laptops and much more.

You definitely don't want to miss the MacBook Air 15-inch (M2/256GB) for $999 at Best Buy. This deal takes $300 off one of the best 15-inch laptops on the market, although note that the newer 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is now available. Plus, you can get the excellent Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249 at Best Buy. They're $100 off and provide some of the best active noise cancellation of any headphones we've tested.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Best Buy deals. Plus, check out the top Switch game deals in Nintendo's latest sale.

Best Buy sale — Top deals now

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6566084&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmario-rabbids-sparks-of-hope-standard-edition-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-lite-nintendo-switch-oled-model%2F6566084.p%3FskuId%3D6566084&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now.

TV sale: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1563300475775&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftop-deals%2Ftv-deals%2Fpcmcat1563300475775.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1563300475775&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $74 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $74.

Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6533160&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-whch720n-wireless-noise-canceling-headphones-blue%2F6533160.p%3FskuId%3D6533160&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

As the follow-up to the WH-CH710N over-ear headphones, the WH-CH720N bring a host of updates. These include improved noise canceling, up to 35 hours of battery life and full Sony Headphone Connect app support. Not to mention these are some of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/i-test-headphones-and-these-dollar149-sony-noise-cancelers-are-really-all-you-need" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">best wireless noise-canceling headphones you can get at this price point.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6425015&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fseagate-1tb-storage-expansion-card-for-xbox-series-xs-internal-nvme-ssd-black%2F6425015.p%3FskuId%3D6425015&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal add-on if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6957188&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fninja-mega-kitchen-system-72-oz-blender-black%2F6957188.p%3FskuId%3D6957188&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System comes with a 64-oz food processor bowl as well as a 72-oz blending jug and two 16-oz single serve cups, all of which fits onto the base. It has 1500 watts of power, meaning it can pulverize anything you throw at it. With three dedicated settings including dough, blend and crush and a pulse setting, its versatility is impressive.

Sonos One (Gen 2): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6333557&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsonos-one-gen-2-smart-speaker-with-voice-control-built-in-black%2F6333557.p%3FskuId%3D6333557&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $219 now $175 @ Best Buy

As one of the most popular smart speakers, the Sonos One has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support. Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/sonos-one,review-4762.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Sonos One review said the output was amazing for the size. One speaker filled the room with full, balanced sound; pairing a second speaker with the first in stereo made it all the more richer. Although it has been superseded by the Era 100, this is a great deal on one of the original <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smart-speakers,review-4480.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best smart speakers around.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6554461.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

As we noted in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-headphones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They come with better sound, more features and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor.

Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6532123&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftoshiba-65-class-c350-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6532123.p%3FskuId%3D6532123&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $529 now $379 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/toshiba-c350-fire-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=4906404&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-9-inch-ipad-air-latest-model-5th-generation-with-wi-fi-64gb-space-gray%2F4906404.p%3FskuId%3D4906404&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ipad-air-2022-review-a-new-standard-for-tablets" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Apple iPad Air review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Apple Mac mini M2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6427500&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-mac-mini-desktop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-silver%2F6427500.p%3FskuId%3D6427500&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Mac mini M2 is faster and $100 cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/mac-mini-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Mac mini M2 review, we said it's one of the best mini PCs on the market with a speedy M2 CPU that runs circles around Apple's M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Asus 15" OLED Laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534577&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-15-6-oled-laptop-intel-core-i7-13620h-nvidia-rtx3050-6gb-with-16gb-memory-512gb-ssd-black%2F6534577.p%3FskuId%3D6534577&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

It may look like a mainstream laptop, but this Asus sports a vivid 15.6-inch 1080p OLED display that promises to make everything from photos and videos pop. You also get a Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an RTX 3050 GPU. There's also a Thunderbolt 4 port that can connect two 4K displays or one 8K display.

iPhone 15: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fiphone%2Fshop-iphone-15-models%2Fpcmcat1694621185359.c&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Save up to $830 off the iPhone 15 with trade-in at Best Buy. Or save up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with trade-in. Plus, if you activate your phone via Verizon you'll get a $200 Verizon eGift card.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534606&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6534606.p%3FskuId%3D6534606&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life and sleek design. Just note that the newer <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/macbooks/apple-macbook-air-15-inch-m3-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">15-inch MacBook Air M3 is now available.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537949&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-55-class-b3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6537949.p%3FskuId%3D6537949&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,699 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lg-b3-oled" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs. Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.

