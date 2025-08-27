Outdoors

Home Depot decor sale — 5 deals I'd shop on tableware, bedding and more

Outdoors

Epic Home Depot savings ahead of Labor Day sales — 27 deals I'd shop now on decor, smart home, furniture and more

Home

Home Depot summer sale is live from $12 — 25 deals I'd shop on decor, tools, mattresses and more

Home

The Home Depot's 4th of July deals are here — 9 bargains I'd buy now

Home

Epic 4th of July sale at The Home Depot — 5 summer bargains I'm shopping now

Outdoors

Lowe’s Labor Day Sale Is Live — Here’s 29 Deals I’d Shop for My Backyard