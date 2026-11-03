The espresso machine I recommend to all beginners is $200 off right now — the same price as Black Friday

I've tested well over 50 coffee machines now. Manuals, bean-to-cups, superautomatics — even the lever Flair 49 Pro (yes, no electricity involved at all). But which is the ultimate best espresso machine... for beginners?

I would recommend something with a built-in grinder. While some people will tell you machines with built-in grinders are inherently inferior, I disagree. A "good" grinder can set you back hundreds of dollars — on top of your espresso machine. This can easily make your coffee setup almost a thousand dollars... and that's before the actual coffee beans.

So if you want your first espresso machine but you're not sure which one to get, let me help you out. I'd recommend the Breville Barista Express, which we awarded 4.5 stars in our review, and it remains a classic. And the best part? It's currently just $499 at Amazon — yes, the same price as the Breville Bambino Plus. So you're really getting that grinder for free.

Save $200 Breville Barista Express: was $699.95 now $499.95 at Amazon The Barista Express remains one of the most popular and recommended espresso machines for a reason. Like every other Breville, it has a PID controller (although unadjustable, but better than no PID controller!), a powerful steam wand, and a built in grinder.

Why is the Breville Barista Express so good for beginners?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One reason: convenience.

The Breville Barista Express is easy to use, making it ideal for newer home baristas. While you still need to dial in beans yourself, this is a skill all baristas should dedicate time to learning — and you'll notice your espresso tastes so much better once you've figured it out. Your espresso should pour like honey.

Like every other Breville, the Barista Express has a PID controller, which means the machine controls your water temperature at every stage of the brewing process. I would personally never buy an espresso machine without a PID controller (or similar). This ensures your espresso is never burned or weak, but just right.

You can also customize pre-infusion time: this is where you soak the grounds with water at low pressure, extracting nuanced and delicate flavors, before ramping up the pressure for a full extraction. But you also don't have to use this feature — you can just press the "shot" button and espresso will come out.

So while the Breville Barista Express has a range of enthusiast features like adjustable pre-infusion and a PID controller, it also has a built-in grinder and easy-to-use steam wand. This machine will grow with you, from your early days of Googling things like: "What is espresso???" all the way to your serious barista era.

It's the Goldilocks of coffee, so to speak. And because the Bambino Plus is $499 full price, you're kind of getting the built-in Baratza grinder for free.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.